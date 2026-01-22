Vande Bharat Sleeper food menu row: TMC slams Centre over 'no non-veg meal', alleges Bengalis pushed to submission
After Indian Railways announced that the service would be only “pure vegetarian”, Trinamool Congress slammed the Centre for “policing our plates” and for trying to push Bengalis into submission.
Howrah-Kamakhya Vande Bharat train, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent inauguration in the poll-bound West Bengal, has become a flashpoint. While the launch saw celebrations for delivering a faster, modern overnight link between Howrah and Kamakhya, the train’s food menu sparked a political showdown.
Vande Bharat Sleeper food menu row
After Indian Railways announced that the service would be only “pure vegetarian”, Trinamool Congress slammed the Centre for “policing our plates” and for trying to push Bengalis into submission.
Taking to X, Trinamool Congress wrote, “First, they policed our votes. Now they’re policing our plates. Just days ago, @narendramodi was busy boasting about giving Bengal a new Vande Bharat sleeper train. What he didn’t mention, however, is that on the Vande Bharat train running from Bengal to Assam, fish and meat have been taken off the menu. A train connecting two regions where people cherish non-vegetarian food now offers only vegetarian options.”
Taking a jibe at PM Modi, the party wrote, “This is the natural extension of a mindset where the Prime Minister derides fish-eating Bengalis as 'Mughals', Diktats are issued banning fish in Delhi, a poor street vendor is brutally assaulted for selling chicken patties.”
The BJP defended the menu as a respectful gesture to the religious significance of the destinations, as the Vande Bharat Sleeper connects two “auspicious” pilgrimage sites—Maa Kamakhya Temple and Maa Kali Temple—meaning fish and meat are excluded from the onboard catering. The party emphasised health, hygiene, and “pure vegetarian” offerings; however, no formal response from the Railway Ministry or BJP leadership has directly addressed the TMC’s accusations.
About Howrah-Kamakhya Vande Bharat Sleeper train
The high-speed Vande Bharat sleeper train will operate on the Howrah-Guwahati (Kamakhya) route. It is India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train, marking a remarkable achievement for the region and for Indian Railways. The 16-coach rake comprises 11 AC 3-Tier coaches, 4 AC 2-Tier coaches, and 1 First AC coach, with a total passenger capacity of 823 (AC 3-Tier: 611, AC 2-Tier: 188, First AC: 24). The train will cover 972 km between Guwahati and Kolkata in 14 hours. The train is scheduled to depart from Kamakhya at 18:15 hrs and reach Howrah at 08:15 hrs the next morning.