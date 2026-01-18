Vande Bharat Sleeper, Amrit Bharat ticket rules change as Railways makes refunds stricter for passengers; check details here

According to a Railway Board notification, passengers will lose 50% of the fare, while no refund will be given for cancellations made within eight hours of departure, if the ticket is cancelled between 72 hours and 8 hours.

Ahead of the beginning of the Vande Bharat Sleeper train, Amrit Bharat trains' commercial operation, Indian Railways has announced stricter cancellation and refund rules, introducing steeper deductions and no refunds for last-minute cancellations. Passengers who cancel confirmed Vande Bharat sleeper tickets more than 72 hours before the scheduled departure will receive a refund after a 25 per cent deduction as per the Railway Board notification.



Vande Bharat Sleeper, Amrit Bharat tickets rule

According to a Railway Board notification, passengers will lose 50% of the fare, while no refund will be given for cancellations made within eight hours of departure, if the ticket is cancelled between 72 hours and 8 hours. Refunds will also not be allowed if passengers fail to cancel the ticket or file a TDR online within the stipulated time.

Earlier, the Railways had also clarified that Vande Bharat sleeper trains will not have RAC tickets, and the minimum chargeable distance will be 400 km. Only ladies' quota, senior citizens' quota, persons with disabilities quota, and duty pass reservations will be allowed.

For the newly launched Amrit Bharat-II Express, the minimum chargeable distance will be 200 km, with no RAC provision either. The move signals tighter refund norms as Indian Railways prepares to expand its premium long-distance services.



Vande Bharat Sleeper train from Malda launched



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train from Malda in West Bengal, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing modernisation of Indian Railways. The state-of-the-art sleeper version of the Vande Bharat Express will operate on the Howrah-Guwahati (Kamakhya) route. The launch of the Vande Bharat sleeper train is part of a series of major rail and infrastructure initiatives aimed at strengthening connectivity between eastern India and the Northeast. According to an official release, the new-generation train will operate with a 16-coach rake having a total passenger capacity of 823. The composition includes 11 AC 3-Tier coaches, 4 AC 2-Tier coaches and 1 First Class AC coach, offering comfortable travel options across different passenger segments.



