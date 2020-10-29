Vande Bharat Mission phase 7 starts today, check details

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has stated that phase 7 of the Vande Bharat Mission will start from Thursday (October 29).

The mission aimed at bringing back stranded citizens from foreign countries started on May 6, 2020.

"The mission to bring back stranded citizens began on 6 May 2020 & is now poised to dovetail into Phase-7. More flights & air bubble arrangements are in place to reach out to more.VBM continues..." Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.

Furthermore, India has facilitated the travel of more than 2.87 million people.

India has already made new bubble arrangements with Tanzania, and the Netherlands.

In the previous month, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said 16.45 lakh Indians have been repatriated through different modes of the Vande Bharat Mission till September 30.

Indians coming to India from these flights will have to stay in the Institution Quarantine (detention) for seven days and then stay in their own house for seven days, following the Government of India's rules on the Corona.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India on March 25 after the Central government imposed a lockdown to contain further spread of COVID-19. Domestic flights in the country resumed operations from May 25 in a gradual manner.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. So far, 6,10,803 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in India with 1,20,010, people succumbing to the disease.