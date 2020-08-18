'Vande Bharat' Mission: Hong Kong bans Air India flights over COVID-19 related issues

The Hong Kong authorities have cited restrictions placed due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak, as a reason.

Hong Kong executive authorities have now banned Air India from carrying out the 'Vande Bharat' repatriation mission flights in the region for a period of two weeks. As a reason, the Hong Kong authorities have cited restrictions placed due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak.

Air India's Vande Bharat Mission flights to and from Hong Kong banned by Hong Kong authorities due to #COVID19 related issues. — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2020

Due to the ban order, Air India cancelled its Delhi to Hong Kong to and fro flight, scheduled for the 'Vande Bharat' repatriation mission.

#FlyAI : #ImportantUpdate

Due to restrictions imposed by Hong Kong Authorities,

AI 310/315, Delhi - Hong Kong - Delhi of 18th August 2020 stands postponed. Next update in this regard will be intimated soon. Passengers may please contact Air India Customer Care for assistance. — Air India (@airindiain) August 17, 2020

The move is expected to hit the thousands of Hong Kong-bound passengers stranded in Delhi amid the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, whose only hope was the Air India 'Vande Bharat' repatriation mission to take them to their native city.

According to reports, the Chinese government had found eleven COVID-19 positive cases on Air India's Delhi-Hong Kong flight on August 14. The recent move to ban the Air India flights presumably comes as a follow-up to that.