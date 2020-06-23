Headlines

Vande Bharat Mission flights restricted after US accuses India of 'discriminatory' practices

The National Aviation Company of India Limited d/b/a Air India (Air India) will have to acquire approval from the Department from beforehand, effective 30 days after the service date of this Order, in the form of a statement of authorisation before operating any Third- and/or Fourth-Freedom charter flights to or from the United States.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 23, 2020, 02:57 PM IST

The US government restricted all charter flights from India on Monday after accusing them of being indulged in "discriminatory and restrictive practices" which violates a treaty governing aviation between the two countries.

The US Transportation Department has accused the Indian Government of "discriminatory and restrictive practices" with respect to U.S. carrier services to and from India through the Vande Bharat repatriation mission to bring back stranded citizens.

"..we note that Air India has been conducting self-described "evacuation" charters (i.e., repatriation charters), between India and the United States in both directions since May 18, 2020."

"On May 19, 2020, an official from the Department advised Air India of the Department's concerns that some, if not all, of Air India's so-called evacuation charters have gone beyond true evacuations (at least on the India to the United States segments) and involved sales to any member of the general public able to enter the United States," the department wrote.

"On May 26, 2020, Delta Air Lines, Inc. ("Delta"), via letter, requested permission from the Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) to perform repatriation charter services similar to those provided by Air India."

"To date, Delta has not received approval to perform the requested repatriation charters," it further said.

The Department has already informed the National Aviation Company of India Limited d/b/a Air India (Air India), a foreign air carrier of India which holds economic authority from the Department, that "effective 30 days from the service date of this Order, it shall not perform any Third- and/or Fourth-Freedom charter flights unless the Department has granted it specific authority in the form of a statement of authorization to conduct such charters."

The National Aviation Company of India Limited d/b/a Air India (Air India) will have to acquire approval from the Department from beforehand, effective 30 days after the service date of this Order, in the form of a statement of authorisation before operating any Third- and/or Fourth-Freedom charter flights to or from the United States. 

(With ANI inputs)

