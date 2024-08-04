Vande Bharat Metro train trial run begins, top speed of 130 kmph, 3 unique features, to be launched in...

Between Chennai and Katpadi Junction, the railways tested the Vande Metro system. Vande Metro was used to transport the Chief Commissioner of Railway Security during the trial run.

Indian Railways is always working to enhance its offerings. Indian Railways has successfully implemented semi-high-speed trains on the tracks in recent years by showcasing an unparalleled level of technology. The semi-high-speed Vande Bharat train is currently providing excellent travel experiences across the nation for its passengers. The Vande Bharat category will soon see the introduction of a sleeper train as well. In between all of this, Indian Railways has released more excellent news. The premium Vande Bharat Metro train's short-distance trial run has been completed successfully. For the next few days, this safety trial run procedure will be carried out. The Vande Bharat Metro train will then be put on the tracks to serve the people of the country.

Vande Metro was produced at Integral Coach Factory (ICF) a few months ago, let us inform you. This train runs entirely on air conditioning. Accordingly, every coach in the Vande Bharat Metro train will have air conditioning. This train will also have a top speed of 130 kmph. All the amenities of the Vande Bharat train will be available on the Vande Bharat Metro train. Furthermore, security has been fully addressed.

This train will have almost all of the amenities found in the Vande Bharat train. There won't be a pantry facility on this type of train because it is a short distance train. The working class residents of metro areas will particularly benefit from this train. This will also be of great relief to residents of the suburbs of cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Kolkata. This train has also maintained very high safety standards. Additionally, it is said that on August 15, Independence Day, the Vande Bharat Metro train will open to the general public.

