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Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express launch today with 20 coaches; Check extended route, ticket prices, timings and more

The train, which previously operated from Srinagar up to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, will now run all the way to Jammu Tawi, bringing the country's most modern train directly to J&K's largest city and railway hub. Check details here.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 30, 2026, 11:45 AM IST

Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express launch today with 20 coaches; Check extended route, ticket prices, timings and more
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The Vande Bharat Express will now operate from Jammu to Srinagar, expanding the service that was launched by PM Narendra Modi from Katra last year, said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The train has also been upgraded from 8 to 20 coaches to accommodate increased passenger demand and improve connectivity in the region.

 "Today, Vande Bharat will be started from Jammu. Which the honourable Prime Minister had started from Katra a year ago. There was a Katra to Srinagar service. Today we will do it from Jammu to Srinagar. And second, earlier it had 8 coaches. And by extending it, it has been made a 20-coach train," Ashwini Vaishnaw told ANI. He is set to flag off the extended Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Express service from Jammu Tawi Railway Station on Thursday, April 30. Regular services for the public will begin on May 2.

Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express: Check extended route, timings, ticket prices

The train, which previously operated from Srinagar up to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, will now run all the way to Jammu Tawi, bringing the country's most modern train directly to J&K's largest city and railway hub.  When Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express on 6th June 2025, the train ran with 8 coaches. Since then, the train has consistently been running at full capacity, with an overwhelming response from passengers. The decision to augment the rake to 20 coaches is a direct response to that demand, more than doubling the train's seating capacity at a stroke, and significantly easing the pressure on reservations and waitlists, particularly during peak pilgrimage and tourist seasons, according to ANI reports.

Jammu–Srinagar Vande Bharat Express route

  • Departure: 10:00 am from Jammu Tawi
  • Distance: 267 km
  • Terrain: Himalayan section, via Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL)
  • Destination: Srinagar
  • Security: Heightened along route

The route will see two daily Vande Bharat services —

  • 26401/26402, runs every day except Tuesday,
  • 26403/26404, runs every day except Wednesday.

Jammu–Srinagar Vande Bharat Schedule, effective May 2:

  • Train 26401: Jammu 6:20 am → Srinagar 11:10 am  
  • Train 26402: Srinagar 2:00 pm → Jammu 6:50 pm 
  • Train 26403: Jammu 1:20 pm → Srinagar 6:00 pm 
  • Train 26404: Srinagar 8:00 am → Jammu 12:40 pm 

Classes: AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car options 

Fare: Base fare from approx Rs 715, higher for premium seating; varies by class 

Amenities: Onboard catering, infotainment systems, large windows for scenic views 

Features: Advanced safety features, designed for tourists and daily commuters

How Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat ease rush for pilgrims, tourists and locals?

For pilgrims who have watched seats sell out days in advance, for tourists planning a trip to the Valley, and for locals who rely on this service for everyday travel, the expanded rake means the train is now far less likely to turn them away.

With the extension to Jammu Tawi happening simultaneously, the 20-coach Vande Bharat arrives at its largest catchment city with the capacity to match it, a train finally built to the scale of the demand it has always inspired.

(With ANI inputs)

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