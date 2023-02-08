Vande Bharat: Jaipur-Delhi in 1.45 hours, 100 kmph in 52 seconds; Jaipur-Jodhpur travel time to be...

Vande Bharat: The train journey between Jodhpur and Jaipur will also be cut short after the introduction of the Vande Bharat express. (File)

The Indian Railways has been operating seven Vande Bharat train services. After the Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat trains start, it will be the eighth Vande Bharat service in the country. This route will bring down the Delhi-Jaipur transit time to under just two hours.

For this service, the Railway Board will construct a maintenance depot in Jaipur. The depot will be constructed at a cost of Rs 30 crore. By the year 2023, such trains will operate from Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Kota, Sriganganagar and Udaipur.

The Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat train is likely to be started next month. Hence, a new depot is needed. This depot will also be used for wiring and equipment testing.

This train was developed fully in India. It can attain a speed of 100 km per hour in just 52 seconds. The top speed of the train is 160 km per hour. The top speed will be scaled to 200 km per hour. The train's seats can be folded at 180 degrees. It also has CCTV cameras, vacuum toilets and power backup. You can also use the one-push stop feature instead of the traditional chains used in normal trains.

The train journey between Jodhpur and Jaipur will also be cut short after the introduction of the Vande Bharat express between the two cities. The travel time between the two historical cities normally takes six hours. After these trains are started, the travel time will become two hours.

During the recent trial run, the train in Rajasthan ran at a speed of 180 km per hour. Depots have also been planned in Jodhpur and Ganganagar.