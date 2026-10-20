Vande Bharat: Is Bengaluru-Mumbai sleeper train to be flagged off on Nov 1? Know all about launch date, timings, stoppages and fares

Bengaluru and Mumbai may soon get a new overnight train. The Vande Bharat Sleeper is likely to be flagged off on Nov 1, with regular service from Nov 2, cutting travel time to around 16 hours.

Bengaluru and Mumbai are expected to see a new overnight train, the Vande Bharat Sleeper, which may be inaugurated on November 1, coinciding with Karnataka Rajyotsava, with regular services beginning November 2. It will operate between Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal in Bengaluru and CSMT in Mumbai, covering approximately 1,118 km in about 16 hours, operating six days a week.

Proposed timings and route

According to the suggested schedule, the train will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 7:50 p.m. and arrive at CSMT Mumbai at 11:55 a.m. the following day. In exchange, it will depart CSMT at 8:10 p.m. and arrive in SMVT at 11:55 a.m. the following day.Instead of KSR Bengaluru, the train is probably going to begin at SMVT Byappanahalli. Anantapur, Guntakal Junction, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Solapur, Pune Junction, and Kalyan Junction are the seven stations where it is anticipated to stop. Railroads will announce final halts and timings.

How much time will it save?

Currently, Udyan Express travels 1,134 kilometers between the two cities in roughly 22 hours. It is anticipated that the Vande Bharat Sleeper will complete the task in 16 hours and 5 minutes, saving over six hours. Its projected average speed is between 69 and 71 kmph, compared to Udyan Express's 52 kmph. Traveling by road takes 15 to 17 hours.

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Coaches and fares

There will be 16 coaches with 823 seats on the train: 11 AC 3-tier coaches with 611 seats, 4 AC 2-tier coaches with 188 seats, and 1 AC First Class coach with 24 seats.AC First Class costs Rs 4,250, AC 2-tier costs Rs 3,466, and AC 3-tier costs Rs 2,684. In comparison, Udyan Express costs approximately Rs 1,475 for 3A, Rs 2,100 for 2A, and Rs 3,520 for 1A.One trip can bring in almost Rs 23.94 lakh in total fee revenue if it is fully booked. Only after formal notification will reservations be accepted.