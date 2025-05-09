The Indian Railways has been preparing to launch Bareilley to Mumbai Sleeper train from July which will start from Bareilley, Chandausi, Agra via different routes to reach Mumbai. Railways has introduced the Vande Bharat Sleeper train on this new route to provide a fastest journey.

Common people have been demanding a new train on this route for a smooth travel and the Railways has initiated speed trials to complete fulfull their demand. Presently, commuters from Agra had the means to travel from trains to Mumbai via 14314 Bareilly Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express two days in a week and the train runs with more than full capacity due to heavy crowd. Passengers wait even two months before planning a journey to book tickets.

Bareilley to Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, check routes, schedule

Shashikant Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Central Railway said, "The railway is exploring possibilities to provide better passenger facilities at Aligarh station and halt some new trains. To achieve this, feedback is being taken from passengers. Currently, preparations are underway to operate the Vande Bharat Express train from Bareilly to Mumbai, but the timing has not been decided yet."

The Railways has decided to start the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train from Bareilley and it has also decided the route for it which is Bareilly-Chandausi-Aligarh-Agra-Gwalior-Jhansi-Bina-Bhopal-Itarsi-Khandwa-Jalgaon-Manmad-Mumbai. As of now this route has been decided and another route from UP to Mumbai is under planning.

It will have 11 AC 3-Tier, 4 AC 2-Tier, and 1 AC First Class coaches, with a total capacity of 823 passengers. To ensure a comfortable journey, the train will be equipped with modern amenities, including sensor-based lighting, energy-efficient overhead lights, and improved staircases. Indian Railways will also enhance side berth cushioning in the AC 3-Tier coaches for added passenger comfort.