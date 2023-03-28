Vande Bharat: Indian Railways to launch Vande Bharat Express train connecting Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, check route

The Indian Railways is making efforts to connect every region of the country with semi-high-speed trains, and to achieve this, it is constantly increasing the number of Vande Bharat trains across the country. Several states have already been connected through this railway project, and in recent months, many new Vande Bharat Express trains have been launched. South India is now set to receive another gift in the form of the Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad in Telangana and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. The train is scheduled to begin operation on April 8, 2023.

This will be the second train connecting the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The earlier Vande Bharat train started operating between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam from January 15, covering a distance of 698 km in just eight hours. The train stops only at four stations: Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada Junction, and Rajahmundry. The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat train will also run six days a week like other trains.

Currently, the Railways has not provided information about the route, fare, and timing of this train, but it is expected to release more details in the coming days. Apart from the Secunderabad-Tirupati route, plans are being made to operate Vande Bharat trains on two more routes in Telangana - from Hyderabad's Kachiguda to Bangalore and from Secunderabad to Pune.

The Vande Bharat train is made entirely of indigenous technology and can run at speeds of up to 160 km per hour, which can be increased to 200 km per hour. It takes only 52 seconds for the train to reach a speed of 100 kilometers per hour. The train has automatic doors, seats that can rotate up to 180 degrees, and several facilities such as CCTV cameras, power backup, GPS-based information systems, and vacuum toilets.

