INDIA

Vande Bharat in sleek black colour arriving soon? Video goes viral on X platform; Watch video

New Vande Bharat Coming Soon? The train in the black livery shown in the video has drawn widespread attention for its striking appearance, reminiscent of the classic Rajdhani Express design with its large windows and aerodynamic finish.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 25, 2025, 02:44 PM IST

A video showing a sleek black-coloured Vande Bharat Express train has gone viral on social media, with many claiming it depicts a new version of the popular high-speed train featuring modern amenities. The clip attracted attention for the train’s striking design, which some likened to the classic Rajdhani Express with its large panoramic windows and aerodynamic exterior.

However, fact-checking reveals that the video is entirely AI-generated and does not represent any official prototype or upcoming design from Indian Railways. The so-called “black edition” of the Vande Bharat Express shown in the clip is purely synthetic.

At present, the Vande Bharat fleet operates in two colour schemes: the original white-and-blue livery and the newer orange-and-grey variant (also referred to as orange-black), which was introduced earlier this year. The black train circulating online does not exist in reality.

Experts examining the clip noted several inconsistencies pointing to its artificial origin. The nose of the train displays the text 'Vande Bharat 2003,' even though the first Vande Bharat Express was launched in 2019. Additionally, the side panels in the video show distorted and unreadable text, a common characteristic of AI-generated visuals.

Rail enthusiasts and fact-checkers have urged social media users to verify the source of such content before sharing it. AI-generated videos and images, especially those of futuristic vehicles, often go viral due to their realistic appearance and novelty factor, which can easily mislead viewers.

Indian Railways continues to expand the Vande Bharat network, introducing trains with advanced technology, better safety, and enhanced passenger comfort. Officials have, however, clarified that there are no plans to launch a black-coloured version of the train at this time.

While the black Vande Bharat video sparked excitement and speculation online, it serves as a reminder of the growing influence of AI-generated content and the importance of verifying facts before spreading information. Passengers and rail enthusiasts are advised to rely on official sources for accurate updates on the Vande Bharat Express fleet and upcoming launches.

