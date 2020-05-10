'Vande Bharat': First evacuation flight from London lands in Mumbai; 1,373 Indians return home from worldwide

With India's major evacuation mission, the 'Vande Bharat', entering its fourth day, Air India's first evacuation flight with 326 Indians from London landed in Mumbai.

Notifying the successful landing of the flight, the Indian High Commission in the UK said that the flight had taken off from London on Saturday with 326 people on-board. It later landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai.

First evacuation flight for Mumbai took off from London today with 326 Indians on board. We appreciate your patience. More destinations being covered soon. Stay with us. @DrSJaishankar @harshvshringla @MEAIndia @CGI_Bghm @IndiaInScotland @RuchiGhanashyam https://t.co/iMC62errT3 — India in the UK (@HCI_London) May 9, 2020

In total, around 1,373 Indians returned to their native places from foreign countries on May 10 as eight 'Vande Bharat' flights from Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat, Sharjah, Kuala Lumpur, and Dhaka landed in India. Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri shared the information on his official Twitter handle.

1373 more Indians return to India aboard eight Vande Bharat flights from Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat, Sharjah, Kuala Lumpur & Dhaka today. I welcome them home & thank @airindiain AirIndia Express @MEAIndia @AAI_Official & our missions abroad for making this happen.@PMOIndia @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/NziV1X225A — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 9, 2020

On Monday, India had announced that it will begin the repatriation of its nationals stranded around the world from May 7, in a phased manner.

The central government had said that Air India will operate 64 flights in the first week from May 7-13 to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals. On Day 3 of the 'Vande Bharat Mission', flights carrying Indians from the Gulf countries, the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, and Malaysia had arrived in India.