'Vande Bharat': First evacuation flight from London lands in Mumbai; 1,373 Indians return home from worldwide

In total, around 1,373 Indians returned to their native places from foreign countries on May 10 as eight 'Vande Bharat' flights from Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat, Sharjah, Kuala Lumpur, and Dhaka landed in India.


Photo: @HCI_London on Twitter

Updated: May 10, 2020, 09:39 AM IST

With India's major evacuation mission, the 'Vande Bharat', entering its fourth day, Air India's first evacuation flight with 326 Indians from London landed in Mumbai.

Notifying the successful landing of the flight, the Indian High Commission in the UK said that the flight had taken off from London on Saturday with 326 people on-board. It later landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai.

In total, around 1,373 Indians returned to their native places from foreign countries on May 10 as eight 'Vande Bharat' flights from Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat, Sharjah, Kuala Lumpur, and Dhaka landed in India. Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri shared the information on his official Twitter handle.

On Monday, India had announced that it will begin the repatriation of its nationals stranded around the world from May 7, in a phased manner.

The central government had said that Air India will operate 64 flights in the first week from May 7-13 to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals. On Day 3 of the 'Vande Bharat Mission', flights carrying Indians from the Gulf countries, the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, and Malaysia had arrived in India.