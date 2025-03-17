The concerns regarding Vande Bharat's operational speed were brought up by several Members of Parliament (MPs) as they questioned Vaishnaw about the reasons behind the train's speed going below its capability.

The Vande Bharat Express, India's fastest train so far, has transformed rail travel in the country and set a precedent for upcoming rail technologies.

A semi high-speed train, Vande Bharat is designed to run at a top speed of 160 kilometers per hour. However, there have lately been concerns that the train's operational speed has gone down over time.

Now, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union Minister for Railways, has explained why the train's average speed has reduced.

Concerns

The concerns regarding Vande Bharat's operational speed were brought up by several Members of Parliament (MPs) as they questioned Vaishnaw about the reasons behind the train's speed going below its capability.

The MPs further sought updates about the government’s plans, timeline, and strategies to ensure the train operates at its optimal speed.

Response

Responding to these queries, Vaishnaw explained that a train’s speed is determined not only by its rolling stock but also by the track infrastructure it runs along. He added that upgrading and improving railway tracks across India is an ongoing process.

"In 2014, the speed potential of only about 31,000 km of track was 110 kmph and above, which has significantly been improved to about 80,000 km at present," he said in his reply in the Parliament.

About Vande Bharat

The Vande Bharat Express is an indigenously-developed train which started running commercially in February 2019. Currently, 136 Vande Bharat train services operate across the country. The train was designed and manufactured by Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai.