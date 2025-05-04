This semi-high-speed train will make travel faster and more comfortable. The South Western Railway (SWR) will operate and maintain this service.

Good news for train passengers in Karnataka. Indian Railways is launching a new Vande Bharat Express train between Bengaluru and Belagavi. This semi-high-speed train will make travel faster and more comfortable. The South Western Railway (SWR) will operate and maintain this service.

The new train will be an extension of the current Vande Bharat Express that runs between KSR Bengaluru and Dharwad. It will now go further, all the way to Belagavi. The train will cover a distance of 611 km in under 8 hours.

The train will run with numbers 20661 and 20662. It will operate six days a week, except on Tuesdays. During its journey, the train will stop at six stations: Yesvantpur Junction, Tumakuru, Davangere, Mmailara Haveri, SSS Hubballi Junction, and Dharwad.

The train will have eight coaches – one Executive AC coach and seven AC Chair Car coaches. The ticket fare is expected to be around Rs 1,400 for the AC Chair Car and Rs 2,500 for the Executive AC.

As per the timetable, the train will leave KSR Bengaluru at around 5:45 AM and reach Belagavi by 1:30 PM. On the return trip, it will depart from Belagavi at around 2:30 PM and arrive in Bengaluru by 9:00 PM.

This new service is expected to improve connectivity in Karnataka, especially between major cities like Bengaluru, Hubballi, Dharwad, and Belagavi. It also aims to reduce travel time and offer passengers a modern, smooth, and comfortable journey.

The Vande Bharat Express is known for its speed, modern features, and better onboard experience. With this new extension, passengers in North Karnataka will also be able to enjoy its benefits. This is another step by Indian Railways to modernise travel and bring world-class facilities to more parts of the country.