Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Vande Bharat Express: Train suffers damage after stones pelting in Chhattisgarh’s Dadhapara

The incident took place when the Vande Bharat Express was travelling through the Bilaspur region in Chhattisgarh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 07:05 AM IST

Vande Bharat Express: Train suffers damage after stones pelting in Chhattisgarh’s Dadhapara
No injuries were reported, although nine windows of five coaches were damaged

The Vande Bharat train, also known as Train 18, has been damaged once more after some thugs pelted rocks at it while it was en route to Dadhapara in Chhattisgarh. Stones smashed the train's windows, causing extensive damage. The Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh seems to have been the location of the occurrence.

A Patrika report states that at least nine windows on five different coaches were broken, but that nobody was hurt. There has been speculation that the RPF has begun looking into the event.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time the Vande Bharat train has been targeted. Previously, it had been damaged by stone-pelting and events involving animals on several routes.

On January 11 at Kancharapalem in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, the Vande Bharat train was attacked. Stones were thrown at the Vande Bharat Express train on January 2 and 3, damaging two window panes in the district of Howrah that connects to New Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, and the Phansidewa neighbourhood in Darjeeling.

The engine of the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express was damaged when it collided with a herd of cattle on October 6, 2022, resulting in the deaths of four buffalo. Next day, on October 8th, it struck a cow between Kanjari and Anand stations in Gujarat, damaging the nose panel.

On October 8, 2022, a Vande Bharat train was making its way to Varanasi when one of its wheels became stuck. Thankfully, the ground crew saw the problem and notified the railroad operators. The problem was discovered when the train was going at a speed of around 60 miles per hour.

Also, READ: Vande Bharat Express news: Big plans for flagship train in Rajasthan, these cities to get after Jaipur-Delhi

Apparently, a video of the "bad quality" food served on the Vande Bharat train went viral on Saturday, February 4.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu to Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha, Ajith Kumar's Thunivu: Upcoming movie releases on OTT
Yearender 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Anupam Kher, Yash, Jr NTR, breakthrough male performers of year
Uncover nutritional power of pine nuts: From heart health to weight management and more
Meet real Bigg Boss Vijay Vikram Singh, who faced alcoholism, rejection before getting success
Miss Universe 2023: Meet India's representative Divita Rai, check out her 'Sone Ki Chidiya' costume for pageant
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Nepal plane crash: Problem in aircraft engine led to Yeti Airlines disaster that killed 72
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.