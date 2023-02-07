Vande Bharat Express: Train suffers damage after stones pelting in Chhattisgarh’s Dadhapara

No injuries were reported, although nine windows of five coaches were damaged

The Vande Bharat train, also known as Train 18, has been damaged once more after some thugs pelted rocks at it while it was en route to Dadhapara in Chhattisgarh. Stones smashed the train's windows, causing extensive damage. The Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh seems to have been the location of the occurrence.

A Patrika report states that at least nine windows on five different coaches were broken, but that nobody was hurt. There has been speculation that the RPF has begun looking into the event.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time the Vande Bharat train has been targeted. Previously, it had been damaged by stone-pelting and events involving animals on several routes.

On January 11 at Kancharapalem in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, the Vande Bharat train was attacked. Stones were thrown at the Vande Bharat Express train on January 2 and 3, damaging two window panes in the district of Howrah that connects to New Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, and the Phansidewa neighbourhood in Darjeeling.

The engine of the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express was damaged when it collided with a herd of cattle on October 6, 2022, resulting in the deaths of four buffalo. Next day, on October 8th, it struck a cow between Kanjari and Anand stations in Gujarat, damaging the nose panel.

On October 8, 2022, a Vande Bharat train was making its way to Varanasi when one of its wheels became stuck. Thankfully, the ground crew saw the problem and notified the railroad operators. The problem was discovered when the train was going at a speed of around 60 miles per hour.

Apparently, a video of the "bad quality" food served on the Vande Bharat train went viral on Saturday, February 4.