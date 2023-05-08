Search icon
Vande Bharat Express Train Patna-Ranchi to be introduced soon, check expected time, stops, fares

Patna-Ranchi: In less than six hours, the new Vande Bharat Express is anticipated to travel more than 410 kilometres.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 08, 2023, 06:40 AM IST

Vande Bharat Express Train Patna-Ranchi to be introduced soon, check expected time, stops, fares
Representational Image

Vande Bharat Express trains: One of Indian Railways' big initiatives is the Vande Bharat train. Every state in India is expanding this semi-high-speed railroad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced a number of Vande Bharat trains in recent months. According to reports, the Vande Bharat Express train will be introduced that will run between Patna and Ranchi. 

The Railways will soon start the Vande Bharat train between Bihar's capital Patna to Jharkhand's capital Ranchi. Once it is operational, this might be India's 15th semi-high-speed train unit. Additionally, this will be the second modern train in the South Eastern Railway Zone and the first to run in Bihar.

In India, preparations are being made to introduce the Vande Bharat train on a number of lines. The Patna-Ranchi train's specifics, nevertheless, have not yet been decided. 

Vande Bharat Express train Patna-Ranchi: Stoppages
Gaya, Koderma, HazariBagh Road, Parasnath, and Bokaro Steel City. The train will run six days a week, following the Vande Bharat train's schedule on other routes.

Vande Bharat Express train Patna-Ranchi: Expected time
The train is anticipated to travel more than 410 km between Patna and Ranchi through Agra. The estimated travel time for the train is 6 hours. The Ranchi-Patna-Ranchi Jan Shatabdi Express now travels the distance in 7 hours, and 55 minutes, making it the quickest train on the route. The travellers will save 1.55 hours by using Vande Bharat in this scenario.

Vande Bharat Express train: Fares
The railway has not yet provided any information regarding the fares. The Ranchi-Patna Janshatabdi Express's AC chair car cost Rs. 650.

(Also Read: Go First financial crisis: Insolvency plea not for loan waiver, says CEO Kaushik Khona)

 

