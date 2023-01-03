Search icon
Vande Bharat Express: Stones pelted as train reaches Malda, BJP demands NIA probe

In West Bengal's Malda on Monday, stones were thrown at the Vande Bharat Express train, shattering the windows.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 02:02 PM IST

After the launch of Vande Bharat Express four days ago, stones were pelted on the window panes of the Howrah-bound Vande Bharat Express in West Bengal’s Malda district on Monday. This is one of the 475 Vande Bharat Express trains that the government is aiming to start on the occasion of 75 years of Independence.

The incident took place near Samsi Kumarganj of the Kathia Division of the Indian Railways. Some window panes were shattered, and cracks were found on the glass shield on the door. According to reports, no harm was caused to passengers during the incident. The Railways have started an internal investigation into the situation.

The Vande Bharat Express from Howrah to NJP was virtually flagged off by PM Narendra Modi on December 30, 2022, in the presence of Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. The Vande Bharat Express train covers 564 km in 7.5 hours, which will eventually save three hours of travel duration compared to other trains. It will have three stages at Barsoi, Malda and Bolpur.

BJP leader and leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari termed the incident "unfortunate and sickening." He further asked if it was revenge for some anti-social elements - chants of “Jai Shree Ram” on an inaugural day. He also urged PM Modi to hand over the probe to National Investigation Agency (NIA) and demanded punishment for the perpetrators.

The whole incident triggered panic among the boarded passengers. Though it is still not clear who threw those stones in the dark and what was the purpose behind doing so. 

The Indian Railways authorities have declared to investigate the matter. 

