Vande Bharat Express: Tickets of Mumbai-Pune route to be costliest among all trains, check prices, route, travel time

Vande Bharat Express train

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off two new Vande Bharat Express trains from Mumbai on Friday (Febraury 10).

Days ahead of the launch of these Vande Bharat Express trains, reports have surfaced claiming that ticket prices of these Vande Bharat Express trains will be most expensive among all other trains that are currently operational on the Mumbai-Pune route.

The new Vande Bharat Express trains will both start from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT). One will run on Mumbai-Pune-Solapur route and the other will run on Mumbai-Nashik-Sainagar Shirdi route.

According to reports, the ticket price of new Vande Bharat trains to Pune will be Rs 560 for Chair Car (CC) and Rs 1,135 for Executive Chair (EC) car. The train will take only 3 hours to reach Pune from Mumbai.

The train will reportedly take 6 hours to reach Sainagar Shirdi and 5 hours 30 minutes to reach Solapur.

The ticket price for Nashik are expected to be Rs 550 and Rs 1,150 for CC and EC. For Sainagar-Shirdi the fare is expected to be Rs 800 and Rs 1,630 for CC and EC. Lastly, for Solapur, the ticket fare will be Rs 965 and Rs 1,970 for CC and EC, respectively.

On February 2, the train reached Pune from Integral Coach Factory in Chennai and reached at CSMT around 8:30 pm the same day.

According to reports, the Vande Bharat Express between Mumbai and Solapur would run through the Bhor ghat (located between Karjat and Khandala on the way to Pune). The train would cover the distance of around 455 km in 6.35 hours.