Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Vande Bharat Express: Tickets of Mumbai-Pune route to be costliest among all trains, check prices, route, travel time

The new Vande Bharat Express trains will both start from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and one will run on Mumbai-Pune-Solapur route, while the other will run on Mumbai-Nashik-Sainagar Shirdi route.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 10:58 AM IST

Vande Bharat Express: Tickets of Mumbai-Pune route to be costliest among all trains, check prices, route, travel time
Vande Bharat Express train

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off two new Vande Bharat Express trains from Mumbai on Friday (Febraury 10).

Days ahead of the launch of these Vande Bharat Express trains, reports have surfaced claiming that ticket prices of these Vande Bharat Express trains will be most expensive among all other trains that are currently operational on the Mumbai-Pune route.

The new Vande Bharat Express trains will both start from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT). One will run on Mumbai-Pune-Solapur route and the other will run on Mumbai-Nashik-Sainagar Shirdi route.

According to reports, the ticket price of new Vande Bharat trains to Pune will be Rs 560 for Chair Car (CC) and Rs 1,135 for Executive Chair (EC) car. The train will take only 3 hours to reach Pune from Mumbai.

The train will reportedly take 6 hours to reach Sainagar Shirdi and 5 hours 30 minutes to reach Solapur.

The ticket price for Nashik are expected to be Rs 550 and Rs 1,150 for CC and EC. For Sainagar-Shirdi the fare is expected to be Rs 800 and Rs 1,630 for CC and EC. Lastly, for Solapur, the ticket fare will be Rs 965 and Rs 1,970 for CC and EC, respectively.

On February 2, the train reached Pune from Integral Coach Factory in Chennai and reached at CSMT around 8:30 pm the same day.

According to reports, the Vande Bharat Express between Mumbai and Solapur would run through the Bhor ghat (located between Karjat and Khandala on the way to Pune). The train would cover the distance of around 455 km in 6.35 hours.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Valentine's Week 2023: When is rose day, chocolate day, hug day and more; check complete list
In pics: Amid their dating rumours, have a look at Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's chemistry from The Archies shoot
Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot in red bikini, latest photos of Gandii Baat actress leave netizens in awe
Meghan Markle's miscarriage to Prince William shouting at Harry, 5 big revelations made in docu-series
From Sachin Tendulkar to Rohit Sharma: Top 5 all-time highest run scorers in ODI World Cup history
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 598 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 7
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.