Vande Bharat Express news: Delhi-Jaipur train likely to start in March, details inside

Vande Bharat Express: Indian Railways is set to introduce another Vande Bharat Express train service, this time between Delhi and Jaipur. According to a circular by the North Western railway zone, the train is expected to begin operations in the third week of March 2023. The circular also advises the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to make arrangements for on-board catering services.

If approved by the Railway Board, the Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express will be the 11th train in the series, with the semi-high speed premium trains already running on 10 routes across the Indian Railways network. These routes include New Delhi-Varanasi, New Delhi-Katra, and Nagpur-Bilaspur, among others.

The Vande Bharat Express is a self-propelled 160 kmph capable train set that offers passengers an air-conditioned chair car service with world-class and aircraft-style features. Indian Railways is also looking to manufacture 200 sleeper versions of the train to offer a more premium experience to passengers.

Additionally, Indian Railways is planning to manufacture aluminium Vande Bharat Express trains for the first time. A tender for 100 such trains recently received two bids, marking a technological leap for the railway system.

Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, told TOI that the railway zone is likely to receive a Vande Bharat Express rake and that the final route and timings would be decided subject to approval from the Railway Board.

