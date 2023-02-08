Vande Bharat Express: Mumbai to Pune in 3 hours, Solapur in 6.30 hours, check fares, halts and other details (file photo)

Mumbai Vande Bharat Express: Mumbai is all set to get two more Vande Bharat Express trains on Friday (February 10). Presently, eight such trains have been launched on various inter-state routes in India, including one between Mumbai and Gandhinagar.

Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off two more Vande Bharat trains on Friday. The first train will run on the Mumbai-Pune-Solapur route, while the second train will run on the Mumbai-Nashik-Sainagar Shirdi route.

The Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat train is expected to cover a distance of around 400 km between the two destinations in 6.35 hours. While passengers will be able to reach Pune in three hours, for which, they have to pay fares (excluding catering charges) of Rs 560 for Chair Car (CC) and Rs 1,135 for Executive Chair (EC) car, reports suggest.

Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express ticket price

The ticket price for a journey to Solapur from Mumbai will be Rs 965 for CC and Rs 1,970 for EC. The travel time for Solapur will be 6 hours and 30 minutes. The train is likely to run via the Bhor ghat (located between Karjat and Khandala on way to Pune).

Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat train

The Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat train is expected to cover a distance of around 340 km in 5.25 hours. It will be expected to cost to reach Sainagar-Shirdi at Rs 800 in CC and Rs 1,630 in EC. The ticket price for Nashik is expected to be Rs 550 and Rs 1,150 for CC and EC. It is likely to run via the Thal ghat (in Kasara on Mumbai's outskirts).

