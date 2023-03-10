Search icon
Vande Bharat Express: Indian Railway gives multi-crore contract to Tata Steel to make coaches and seats

Tata Steel to manufacture coaches and seats for Vande Bharat Express.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 10:55 AM IST

Indian Railways has added the name of the legendary steel manufacturing company, Tata Steel, in the construction of high-speed trains in the country. The Railways has given a contract worth crores to the company for manufacturing coaches and seats for the indigenous semi-high speed train. The Railways has set a target of manufacturing 200 Vande Bharat trains for the next two years and is rapidly building the Vande Bharat Express. According to reports, Indian Railways has signed an agreement with Tata Steel for completing many schemes.

Tata Steel will manufacture seats from first AC to three-tier coaches in Vande Bharat Express. The contract to make LHB coaches for the train has also been given to the company. Additionally, the company will prepare train panels, windows, and railway structures. The seating system bulk order in Vande Bharat Express is for 16 coaches and 22 train sets.

Debashish Bhattacharya, Vice President of Tata Steel, stated that the seat of this train has been constructed in such a way that it can rotate up to 180 degrees and has aircraft-like passenger facilities. This will be the first such train to have 180-degree rotating chairs. At present, the Indian Railways has given a tender of about Rs 145 crore to a multinational steel company for making train parts under the scheme, which will be completed in 12 months. Tata Steel has also started working on this project.

The Ministry of Railways is targeting to run Vande Bharat's first sleeper train by the first quarter of 2024. The addition of Tata Steel in the manufacturing of high-speed trains will surely bring new innovations to the project, and the partnership is expected to bring a new dimension to the Indian Railways sector.

