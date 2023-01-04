Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Vande Bharat Express: Howrah-NJP train attacked with stones in Bengal again

The Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express has been attacked with stones twice in the span of two days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 09:38 AM IST

Vande Bharat Express: Howrah-NJP train attacked with stones in Bengal again
Vande Bharat Express: Howrah-NJP train attacked with stones in Bengal again

Stones were thrown at Howrah-New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Vande Bharat Express train second time in a row on Tuesday when the train pulled into the NJP yard. 

There were several damages on the window panes of coaches C-3 and C-6 of the Vande Bharat Express train.

 

The same incident took place earlier on Monday in West Bengal’s Malda district. The Vande Bharat Express was pelted with stones. The event sparked a political conflict as the BJP demanded an NIA inquiry.

On December 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launched the Vande Bharat Express in Gujarat. On Sunday, the passenger movement began.

Political parties in the state have reacted angrily to the occurrence.

The governing Trinamool Congress has suggested that there may have been a "conspiracy" behind the tragedy.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's engagement: Photos of Aamir Khan's daughter that will make you believe in 'true love'
What will Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl look like? Here's a look at Brahmastra stars' childhood photos
Streaming This Week: Freddy, Goodbye, Qala, OTT releases to binge-watch
Bigg Boss: Shiv Thakare-Archana Gautam, Rubina Dilaik-Kavita Kaushik, a look at fights that we can’t forget
Almond health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include these nuts in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Covid-19 update: 5 cases of XBB.1.5 variant driving US surge found in India, says INSACOG
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.