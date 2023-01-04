Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 09:38 AM IST

Vande Bharat Express: Howrah-NJP train attacked with stones in Bengal again

Stones were thrown at Howrah-New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Vande Bharat Express train second time in a row on Tuesday when the train pulled into the NJP yard.

There were several damages on the window panes of coaches C-3 and C-6 of the Vande Bharat Express train.

Two days in a row Vande Bharat Express at whose flagging off Jai Shri Ram slogan was chanted comes under attack in West Bengal!



Law & order has collapsed



Yet another example of intolerance too! Singers get cancelled, post poll violence and now this Vikas Virodhi mindset! pic.twitter.com/emBGS4975b — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) January 4, 2023

The same incident took place earlier on Monday in West Bengal’s Malda district. The Vande Bharat Express was pelted with stones. The event sparked a political conflict as the BJP demanded an NIA inquiry.

On December 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launched the Vande Bharat Express in Gujarat. On Sunday, the passenger movement began.

Political parties in the state have reacted angrily to the occurrence.

The governing Trinamool Congress has suggested that there may have been a "conspiracy" behind the tragedy.