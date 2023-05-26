Reported By: | Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 26, 2023, 02:54 PM IST

Vande Bharat Express expands to 17 routes with Dehradun-Delhi trains' inauguration, check complete list here

Vande Bharat Express: In a truly momentous occasion that unfolded yesterday, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi bestowed upon the enchanting hill state of Uttarakhand the maiden Vande Bharat train. The ceremonious inauguration, conducted through a mesmerizing video conferencing ceremony, witnessed the Prime Minister propelling the train's glorious voyage from the bustling Anand Vihar station in Delhi to the serene city of Dehradun. Furthermore, PM Modi magnanimously dedicated a novel electrified rail section in Uttarakhand, a testament to the progress of the nation. The Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat train, an illustrious addition to this revolutionary train series, marks the 17th installment in a saga of triumph, adorned with 100 percent indigenous technology that wholeheartedly prioritizes the well-being and comfort of its esteemed passengers. Prior to this monumental achievement, PM Modi had already kindled the flame of progress by inaugurating the Vande Bharat train linking Puri and Howrah. Consequently, the Indian Railways, driven by their unwavering commitment, now seamlessly operates these marvels across multiple states, knitting the nation together from north to south and from east to west.

Here's the list of all 17 Vande Bharat trains:

1.New Delhi-Varanasi: 749km in 8 hours (six days a week)

2. New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra: 8 hours (daily except Tuesdays)

3. Gandhinagar-Mumbai: 522km in 6.25 hours (six days a week)

4. New Delhi-Amb Andaura: New Delhi to Amb-Andaura (daily except Fridays)

5. Chennai-Mysore: Chennai to Mysuru (daily except Wednesdays)

6. Nagpur-Bilaspur: Nagpur to Bilaspur (except Saturdays)

7. Howrah-New Jalpaiguri: Howrah to New Jalpaiguri (except Wednesdays)

8. Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam: Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam (except Sundays)

9. Mumbai Solapur: Mumbai CST to Solapur (six days a week except Wednesdays)

10. Mumbai-Shirdi: Mumbai CST to Sai Nagar Shirdi (daily except Tuesdays)

11. Hazrat Nizamuddin - Rani Kamalapati Station: New Delhi to Bhopal (six days a week except Saturdays)

12. Secunderabad-Tirupati: Secunderabad to Tirupati (six days week except Tuesdays)

13. Chennai-Coimbatore: Chennai to Coimbatore (daily except for Wednesdays)

14. Ajmer-Delhi: Ajmer to Delhi via Jaipur, Alwar, and Gurugram (takes around 5 hours and 15 minutes)

15. Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod: Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod (operational daily)

16. Puri-Howrah: Puri to Howrah (six days a week except Thursdays)

17. Dehradun-Delhi: Dehradun to Delhi (commencing from May 29, 302km in 4 hours and 45 minutes)

