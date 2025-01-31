The Vande Bharat Express, running from Delhi to Katra in Jammu and Kashmir, offers exclusively vegetarian food.

Indian Railways provides meals, making sure that passengers have a variety of options to choose while travelling. However, it can occasionally be challenging to find good vegetarian food on the train. However, there is a train that serves its passengers just vegetarian food. Vande Bharat Express from Delhi to Katra in Jammu and Kashmir serves only vegetarian food. It is India's first train to have only vegetarian items on its menu.

Passengers travelling on the Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express are guaranteed to exclusively receive vegetarian meals. Additionally, passengers are not allowed to bring non-vegetarian snacks or food on board to preserve a vegetarian atmosphere.

Since neither meat nor eggs are offered on the menu, passengers on this long trip are only given vegetarian meals. If you think this train is only about serving vegetarian food, there's more to it. Even the waiters will not handle any non-vegetarian food, and the kitchens utilised to prepare meals will only have vegetarian ingredients.

Sattvik certificate will be given to Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express, as part of an agreement between the Indian railways authority IRCTC and the NGO Sattvic Council of India. Between New Delhi (NDLS) and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK), there is a semi-high-speed train.

To encourage "vegetarian-friendly travel," the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has 'sattvik certified' certain trains, particularly those that travel between places of worship. The 'Sattvik' certification program was introduced by the Sattvik Council of India and IRCTC in 2021.

Many trains are now providing wholesome options including low-calorie meals, gluten-free snacks, and environmentally friendly packaging as more passengers become health-conscious. This change helps lessen the impact on the environment in addition to improving your health.