INDIA

Vande Bharat Big Update: Narasapur–Chennai train to start from THIS date; Check stoppages, fares, timings here

Indian Railways is set to launch the Vande Bharat Express on the Narasapur–Chennai route, starting December 15, 2025. The semi-high-speed train will reduce travel time to 8 hours 55 minutes, with stops at key stations. Fares range from Rs 1635 to Rs 3030, enhancing connectivity in Southern India.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 15, 2025, 02:38 PM IST

Vande Bharat Big Update: Narasapur–Chennai train to start from THIS date; Check stoppages, fares, timings here
In a significant move aimed at enhancing rail connectivity in Southern India, Indian Railways is all set to launch the Vande Bharat Express on the Narasapur–Chennai route. This new semi-high-speed train service is expected to streamline travel between the two cities, cutting down travel time and improving the overall travel experience.

Train Operations and Schedule

The Vande Bharat Express will begin its commercial operations on the Narasapur–Chennai route on December 15, 2025. However, services on the return leg, from Chennai to Narasapur, will start on December 17, 2025.

The train, which is an extension of the existing Dr MGR Chennai Central–Vijayawada Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 20677/20678), will enhance connectivity between Narasapur, Vijayawada and Chennai. The Southern Railway zone, which oversees the project, announced that the Vande Bharat Express will operate six days a week, excluding Tuesdays.

Key Details of the New Vande Bharat Express

Distance & Travel Time: The Narasapur to Chennai Vande Bharat Express will cover a distance of 655 kilometres in 8 hours and 55 minutes. This is a significant reduction in travel time compared to previous services.

Stations En Route: During its journey, the train will make stops at seven key stations, offering convenient access to several major cities and towns along the route. These stations include:

  1. Renigunta Junction
  2. Nellore
  3. Ongole
  4. Tenali Junction
  5. Vijayawada Junction
  6. Gudivada Junction
  7. Bhimavaram Town

Timings

Chennai to Narasapur (Train No. 20677): The train will depart from Dr MGR Chennai Central at 05:30 AM and is scheduled to arrive at Narasapur at 2:10 PM.

Narasapur to Chennai (Train No. 20678): In the reverse direction, the train will leave Narasapur at 2:50 PM and reach Chennai by 11:45 PM.

Fare Structure

Passengers will have two class options to choose from:

AC Chair Car: Priced at Rs 1635 for the journey between Narasapur and Chennai.

Executive Chair Car: For a more premium experience, the ticket fare for an Executive Chair Car is Rs 3030.

What This Means for Travel

The introduction of the Vande Bharat Express on the Narasapur–Chennai route is a part of Indian Railways’ ongoing efforts to modernise and upgrade the country’s railway infrastructure. The semi-high-speed train will not only reduce travel time significantly but also offer passengers a more comfortable and efficient mode of travel.

By extending the existing Vande Bharat Express to Narasapur, Indian Railways aims to improve regional connectivity, provide an alternative to road travel, and encourage sustainable transportation options.

This new service is expected to attract both business travellers and tourists, as it connects major cities in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, providing faster, more reliable travel options.

With the launch of the Vande Bharat Express between Narasapur and Chennai, Indian Railways is taking a significant step towards enhancing connectivity and passenger convenience in the region. The new train service promises to deliver a modern, efficient travel experience, cutting travel times and providing a smoother ride along one of the most crucial railway corridors in South India.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
