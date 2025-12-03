Vande Bharat BIG Update: Indian Railways adds new stoppages on major Maharashtra-Karnataka routes, check full details here

Indian Railways announces new stops for Vande Bharat Express on Pune-Hubli and CSMT-Solapur routes at Kirloskarwadi and Daund stations. The move enhances regional connectivity, offering passengers faster, premium travel. The future Vande Bharat 4.0 aims to set global standards in rail technology.

The Indian Railways has made a significant announcement aimed at improving regional travel, with plans to introduce additional stops on two key Vande Bharat Express routes. These new halts are set to benefit passengers in smaller towns, providing them with easier access to the premium train service.

New Stops on Key Vande Bharat Routes

In a bid to make high-speed travel more accessible, the Vande Bharat Express trains on the Pune-Hubli and CSMT-Solapur routes will now make additional stops at Kirloskarwadi (KOV) and Daund (DD) stations. These changes are set to be introduced on a trial basis, and they are expected to bring convenience to passengers in these areas.

The details of the new stoppages are as follows:

The CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 22225) will arrive at Daund at 8:13 pm. The return journey, Train No. 22226, will arrive at Daund at 8:08 am.

The Pune-Hubli Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 20670) will reach Kirloskarwadi at 5:43 pm. On its return journey, Train No. 20669 will arrive at Kirloskarwadi at 9:38 am.

These stops will allow passengers from these towns to board and alight from the Vande Bharat Express without having to travel to larger, more distant stations, making travel faster and more convenient.

Enhancing the Travel Experience with Premium Features

The Vande Bharat Express continues to be a standout in India’s railway system, known for its speed, safety features, and modern amenities. Built indigenously, the train offers passengers a world-class travel experience with high-tech features such as automatic doors, plush interiors, onboard Wi-Fi, and enhanced safety protocols. This combination of speed and luxury makes it one of the most sought-after travel options on India’s rail network.

By adding these new stops, the Indian Railways aims to expand the reach of the Vande Bharat Express and make its premium services accessible to more regions, helping to boost regional connectivity.

The Future of Vande Bharat: Vande Bharat 4.0

Looking ahead, the Indian Railways is already planning the next iteration of the Vande Bharat series: Vande Bharat 4.0. This new generation of high-speed trains will be equipped with even more advanced technology, aiming to not only serve domestic passengers but also compete in the global rail market.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav recently spoke about the future of the Vande Bharat trains at the 16th International Railway Equipment Exhibition (IREE) 2025, highlighting that the next version will feature cutting-edge innovations designed to make the Vande Bharat 4.0 one of the world’s best trains. The goal is for the new Vande Bharat to meet international standards and set a benchmark for rail travel globally.

Step Towards Better Connectivity

The introduction of new stops on the Pune-Hubli and CSMT-Solapur routes marks an important step in improving regional connectivity and providing more people with access to the speed and luxury of the Vande Bharat Express. With the launch of Vande Bharat 4.0 on the horizon, the Indian Railways is well on its way to becoming a global leader in high-speed rail technology, making rail travel in India faster, safer, and more comfortable for millions of passengers.