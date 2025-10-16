Vande Bharat 4.0: Indian Railways’ next gen, more upgraded high-speed train will launch in..., check details

The Indian Railways will soon launch Vande Bharat 4.0, approximately a year from now. Indian Railways has been preparing to launch the new Vande Bharat Express train with upgraded features. Additionally, the Indian Railways will also introduce high-speed corridors.

Since the Vande Bharat train started in 2019, they have drastically transformed the railways. With fast travel and better connectivity, the Indian Railways has been upgrading the semi-high-speed train and is currently running the third-generation of Vande Bharat Express, i.e. Vande Bharat 3.0 trains. Now the Indian Railways will soon launch Vande Bharat 4.0 in a little more than a year later.

How is the government planning to upgrade Vande Bharat trains?

It will also start high-speed corridors, according to a report by Times of India. The government is planning to develop 7,000 km of these which will be designed especially for trains with speeds of up to 350 kmph and an operating speed of 320 kmph, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Wednesday.

The railways is also working towards opening ‘dedicated passenger corridors’ to facilitate the increasing demand for commutation and traveling. The railways is also building the capacity of existing tracks and developing Vande Bharat 4.0 trains, said railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Vande Bharat 4.0 train-How upgraded are they?

According to the TOI report, Indian Railways has been preparing to launch the new Vande Bharat Express train with upgraded features. Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the Vande Bharat 4.0 train will be manufactured in India. The Railways have made it more modern in the semi high speed series. The train which is manufactured in India will also be sold outside the country. This will make India a big exporter of trains and will also make India a global centre for rail technology.

The government is planning this new technology in trains to build India in train manufacturing, design, and engineering and it has made Vande Bharat 4.0 a central part of this vision. The new train built in India and sold abroad It will also strengthen schemes like Make in India.