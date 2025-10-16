Vande Bharat 4.0: Indian Railways’ next gen, more upgraded high-speed train will launch in..., check details

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Guneet Monga reveals she would cast this actor in late Irrfan Khan’s role for The Lunchbox 2 opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nestle Layoffs: FMCG giant to layoff 16,000 jobs in..., new CEO Philipp Navratil says ‘Hard but neccessary...’,

Delhi Crime Season 3: 'Madam Sir' Shefali Shah takes on 'Badi Didi' Huma Qureshi in human trafficking case, release date out

After India stops buying oil, Russia offers fighter jets, missiles, tanks, drones, anti-drones, and frigates, what can US do now?

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma take charge: Inside India’s high-intensity Perth training session ahead of IND vs AUS 1st ODI

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Turns 27: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji's film gives out these heartwarming life lessons about…

Wipro Q2 Results: Azim Premji's IT company reports net profit of Rs 3246 crore, slightly below...

Dhurandhar Title Track: Ranveer Singh unleashes ferocious avatar with Hanumankind, netizens call it 'Diwali dhamaka'

New Zealand maestro Kane Williamson returns to IPL, joins Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants in game-changing role

This is world’s longest escalator in China, it descends deep beneath the surface, it's in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Guneet Monga reveals she would cast this actor in late Irrfan Khan’s role for The Lunchbox 2 opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Guneet Monga reveals she would cast this actor in late Irrfan Khan’s role for Th

Nestle Layoffs: FMCG giant to layoff 16,000 jobs in..., new CEO Philipp Navratil says ‘Hard but neccessary...’,

Nestle Layoffs: FMCG giant to layoff 16,000 jobs in..., new CEO Philipp Navratil

After India stops buying oil, Russia offers fighter jets, missiles, tanks, drones, anti-drones, and frigates, what can US do now?

Russia offers fighter jets, missiles, tanks, drones, what can US do now?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeIndia

INDIA

Vande Bharat 4.0: Indian Railways’ next gen, more upgraded high-speed train will launch in..., check details

The Indian Railways will soon launch Vande Bharat 4.0, approximately a year from now. Indian Railways has been preparing to launch the new Vande Bharat Express train with upgraded features. Additionally, the Indian Railways will also introduce high-speed corridors.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 16, 2025, 04:24 PM IST

Vande Bharat 4.0: Indian Railways’ next gen, more upgraded high-speed train will launch in..., check details
New Vande Bharat train
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Since the Vande Bharat train started in 2019, they have drastically transformed the railways. With fast travel and better connectivity, the Indian Railways has been upgrading the semi-high-speed train and is currently running the third-generation of Vande Bharat Express, i.e. Vande Bharat 3.0 trains. Now the Indian Railways will soon launch Vande Bharat 4.0 in a little more than a year later.

How is the government planning to upgrade Vande Bharat trains?

It will also start high-speed corridors, according to a report by Times of India. The government is planning to develop 7,000 km of these which will be designed especially for trains with speeds of up to 350 kmph and an operating speed of 320 kmph, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Wednesday.

The railways is also working towards opening ‘dedicated passenger corridors’ to facilitate the increasing demand for commutation and traveling. The railways is also building the capacity of existing tracks and developing Vande Bharat 4.0 trains, said railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Vande Bharat 4.0 train-How upgraded are they?

According to the TOI report, Indian Railways has been preparing to launch the new Vande Bharat Express train with upgraded features. Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the Vande Bharat 4.0 train will be manufactured in India. The Railways have made it more modern in the semi high speed series. The train which is manufactured in India will also be sold outside the country. This will make India a big exporter of trains and will also make India a global centre for rail technology.

The government is planning this new technology in trains to build India in train manufacturing, design, and engineering and it has made Vande Bharat 4.0 a central part of this vision. The new train built in India and sold abroad It will also strengthen schemes like Make in India.  

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BIG win for Narayana Murthy's Infosys as it gets Rs 14000 crore contract from...; set to deliver...
BIG win for Narayana Murthy's Infosys as it gets Rs 14000 crore contract from...
India’s indigenous Astra Mark 2 missile a new fear for Pakistan, DRDO expands range to over 200 km; how powerful is it?
India’s indigenous Astra Mark 2 missile a new fear for Pakistan, DRDO expands ra
Nepalese student Bipin Joshi, sole 'Hindu' hostage in Hamas custody, confirmed dead
Bipin Joshi, sole 'Hindu' hostage in Hamas custody, confirmed dead
US official issues BIG statement on trade relations with China: 'President Trump is...'
US' BIG statement on trade ties with China: 'President Trump is...'
BIG development in Durgapur rape case, survivor's friend arrested as police rule out gang-rape
BIG development in Durgapur rape case, police arrest survivor's friend
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE