Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: Nora Fatehi dazzles with belly dance performance, video goes viral; trolls say 'Ajkl kam...'

Nora Fatehi performed at Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju's sangeet ceremony, mesmerised with her stunning belly dance moves leaving viewers in awe. The video has sparked a mix of reactions on social media, with some fans praising her performance and others expressing disappointment.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 23, 2025, 08:02 AM IST

TRENDING NOW

Billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter Netra Mantena is tying the knot with Vamsi Gadiraju in lavish festivities unfolding in the royal city of Udaipur. Ahead of international stars Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, and Tiësto taking the stage at the grand celebration, our own Indian stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nora Fatehi, among others, impressed with their performance at the Sangeet ceremony that took place on Saturday. 

Nora Fatehi's performance at Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju's wedding

While Kriti Sanon rocked the stage with her hit song 'Param Sundari', Jacqueline Fernandez brought glamour with 'Lal Pari'. Other Bollywood stars, such as Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor, also performed, making it a star-studded evening. However, it was Nora Fatehi's belly dance performance that stole the limelight. Video of Nora Fatehi's energetic, groovy moves is going viral online, with fans and trolls taking on the comment section to share their reactions. 

 A video of Nora Fatehi grooving on 'Dance Meri Rani' has surfaced online, showing the Canadian beauty mesmerising the audience with her belly dance performance. She stuns in a golden blouse paired with a black shimmery skirt and boots. Several social media users flocked to the comment section to drop their reactions. Some praised Nora's performance, while others were disappointed. 

A user wrote, "She doesn't dance, she's just doing Zumba." Another person commented, "Why did she wear the same dress?" A netizen wrote, "Normalising Celeb Entertainment at weddings will be Common in the upcoming days. Be joyful and just enjoy the show." A fan reacted, "What a dancer! It’s a treat to watch her dancing," Another fan added, "The rhythm, grace and perfect movements of every part of the body," "Amazing performance, outstanding energy Queen NORA  is like a butterfly on the stage WOW unbelievable, " read a comment. A user criticised, saying, "kamane ke liye kya kya karna padta hai inn logo ko..." Another added, "Ajkl kam ni h ky enlog k pas Jo shdiyo mei perform Krna prr rha." 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju's main wedding festivities is set to be held on Sunday, November 23 at Jagmandir Island Palace in Lake Pichola.

