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Amid Sourav Joshi Row, Nitin Gadkari slams E20 fuel 'misinformation', says criticism politically motivated

Gadkari said E20 fuel is safe for all vehicles and called the criticism "politically motivated misinformation". His remarks come amid YouTuber Sourav Joshi retracting his claim that E20 caused a mileage drop in his Mercedes SUV, now blaming an engine issue instead.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jul 14, 2026, 07:42 PM IST

Amid Sourav Joshi Row, Nitin Gadkari slams E20 fuel 'misinformation', says criticism politically motivated
Amid Sourav Joshi Row, Nitin Gadkari slams E20 fuel 'misinformation', says criticism politically motivated(File photo/ANI)
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Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday once again clarified that E20 fuel is safe, while dismissing 'misinformation' that was being spread about ethanol-blended petrol. His remarks come amid YouTuber and vlogger Sourav Joshi backing off on his claim that the drop in mileage of his Mercedes-Benz SUV was caused by an “engine issue", after initially attributing it to E20 petrol. 

E20 fuel controversy: Nitin Gadkari says criticism 'politically motivated'

 “E20 fuel is safe for both existing and new vehicles. Misinformation is being spread to create confusion, while some criticism is politically motivated rather than based on facts," said Gadkari. 

Gadkari said the government’s roadmap for transitioning to alternative biofuels had been transparent from the beginning and communicated at every stage. He added that the ultimate objective of the policy is to achieve energy self-reliance and realise the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Addressing the mechanical issues, he said it can occur in any vehicle and should not automatically be linked to ethanol blending. “Like any machine, automobiles can develop faults. No technology is 100 per cent perfect. If a vehicle develops an issue, owners should have it inspected by the dealer and use insurance where applicable. Not every mechanical problem can be attributed to ethanol blending," he said.

He also stressed that vehicle owners should follow the proper inspection process if any fault develops, instead of assuming the fuel is responsible.

Meanwhile, BJP Nagpur city social media cell chief Shishir Tripathi filed a complaint against several social media influencers, alleging they spread misleading claims about ethanol fuel damaging vehicles and used abusive, defamatory language against Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Based on the complaint, Nagpur Cyber Police registered an FIR under BNS Sections 356 (defamation), 352 (intentional insult), 296 (obscene acts) and IT Act Section 67 (publishing obscene material online).

What did YouTuber Sourav Joshi allege on E20 fuel?

Popular YouTuber Sourav Joshi, in a July 12 vlog titled “Race With Brothers, Kon Jeetega?”, said his SUV’s mileage fell from 17 kmpl to 9 kmpl, and later to 5 kmpl, after using E20 fuel. He also claimed speed was affected and said he was hesitant to refuel. The video sparked debate online.

Mercedes-Benz India issued a clarification that all BS VI petrol vehicles are fully E20 compatible. However, Joshi visited a service centre, claimed the issue was actually an "engine problem" causing the low mileage. He said, “I apologise for the misunderstanding regarding E20 petrol. My intention was never to spread incorrect information...”

Mercedes-Benz responded on X, reiterating that all its BS VI petrol cars are materially compatible with E20 and certified accordingly, and that it remains committed to sustainable mobility. 

 

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