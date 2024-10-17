Even with bank closures, customers are unlikely to encounter significant problems, as most banking services are accessible online.

Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated in several states throughout India, and this year, the auspicious day is observed on October 17. Given the significance of the occasion, many people are eager to know if banks in their cities will be closed.

Banks will be closed in these cities

As per the RBI holiday calendar, banks will be closed in Bengaluru, Guwahati, and Shimla in observance of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti/Kati Bihu. However, banks will operate normally in all other locations.

Maharishi Valmiki is honored as the first poet of Sanskrit literature. He was a distinguished sage and the author of the epic Ramayana, which comprises 24,000 verses divided into 7 cantos (Kandas), including the Uttara canto.

Even with bank closures, customers are unlikely to encounter significant problems, as most banking services are accessible online. This enables individuals to handle many banking tasks from home, even during holidays.

