Valentine's Day to become Cow Hug Day? Animal Welfare Board introduces new way to celebrate February 14

An unusual notice from the Animal Welfare Board of India has been released as people get ready to celebrate Valentine's Day. A "Cow Hug Day" has been declared for February 14 by the board. In a statement released on Monday, February 6, the board emphasised the advantages of owning a cow and explained how it serves as the foundation of the rural economy of the nation.

The statement reads, "We all know that the Cow is the backbone of Indian culture and rural economy, sustains our life, represent cattle wealth and biodiversity. It is known as ‘Kamdhenu’ and ‘Gaumata’ because of its nourishing nature like mother, the giver of all providing riches to humanity."

According to the Animal Welfare Board's statement, western culture is to blame for the extinction of Vedic traditions. As a result, people are encouraged to hug cows in order to increase the emotional richness and personal and societal well-being.

“Vedic traditions are almost on the verge of extinction due to the progress of west culture over time. The dazzle of western civilization has made our physical culture and heritage almost forgotten," according to the statement. The Animal Welfare Board's notice also mentioned that all cow lovers may also observe February 14 as Cow Hug Day keeping in mind the significance of mother cow and creating a happy and positive energy-filled life.

Valentine's Day is observed on February 14 all around the world. In contrast, from February 4 to February 28, in observance of Valentine's Day and Shiv Ratri, restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC have been put in place in Uttar Pradesh's Noida and Greater Noida regions.

