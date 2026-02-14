Valentine's Day Horror: Noida couple found dead with gunshot wounds inside car, watch video

On Valentine's Day, a couple was found dead with gunshot wounds inside a car in Noida's Sector 107. Officials are investinagting into a possible suicide angle in the incident.

A man and a woman were found dead inside a parked car with gunshot wounds to their heads on Saturday, February 14 in Noida. The couple was found inside the car near pillar number 84 on Dadri road in Sector 107, which falls under Noida's Sector-39 Police Station. Police reached the spot after receiving the information and found the couple dead inside. A pistol was recovered from the man, and the car was locked from the inside.

Investigation underway

According to police, the case prima facie appears to be suicide. The deceased were identified as Sumit from Trilokpuri, Delhi, and Rekha Devi, a resident of Gali No. 2, Salarpur. The woman worked in a factory in the Sector 58 police station area. Sumit ran a water plant in New Ashok Nagar, Delhi. His father, Rajiv, works for the Delhi MCD. Sumit was a cricket enthusiast and used to play cricket.

Family members said that Sumit recently bought a flat in Noida for Rekha and also bought a car for Diwali. Sumit has three siblings, and both older siblings are married. The police said that the families of the deceased have been informed, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Senior officials and the forensic team inspected the scene, and further probe is underway.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A man and a woman found dead in a car under Sector 39 Police Station limits of Noida. Police investigation has begun. Bodies have been sent for postmortem. pic.twitter.com/oVzBhiOTxr — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2026

A promise of marriage gone wrong?

Initial probe indicates that this is a case of murder-suicide where the man first killed the woman and turned the pistol towards himself. The man also left behind a note stating that he and the woman had been dating for the last 15 years and that the woman had promised to marry him. However, he later found out that she was going to marry someone else. Rekha was a frequent visitor to Sumit's home, and they were planning to soon get married. Sumit's family alleges that the girl's family misled the girl and created deeply negative feelings for him in her.

Similar incident emerged last week

Meanwhile, This incident comes just a week after the national capital was rocked by a similar incident when three people were found dead inside a parked car on northwest Delhi’s Peeragarhi on Sunday.

As they did not have any visible injuries, it was later discovered that they were murdered by a 72-year-old self-styled tantrik. The tantrik had poisoned them with laddoos after promising to convert their Rs 2 lakh into Rs 3 crore through supernatural powers, police said on Wednesday.