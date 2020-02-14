Valentine's Day 2020: These hilarious V-Day memes will surely make you laugh!

It's finally here! The day when the feeling of 'love' is celebrated across the globe.

After an entire week full of the little gestures meant for your loved one, it's finally going to be the day when you have to express how you feel about your Valentine in the best possible manner.

While it can be a joyful day when you have a date but for those who are single, it can be probably brutal. If you are single, this day or entire Valentine's week can make you sad and feel disheartened.

Well, whether you are celebrating this day or not, Twitter is abuzz with some hilarious memes that will tickle your funny bones.

Keep aside everything and enjoy these hilarious memes...

Me waiting for someone to call me. On #ValentinesDay2020 pic.twitter.com/BUgNRZODrE — tatti (@seee774) February 14, 2020

#ValentinesDay2020 This what i plan doing in the evening today pic.twitter.com/fhEIgKh3RP — Mamiswane_Prestige (@PrestigeGumede) February 14, 2020

When someone asks your Valentine’s Day plans. pic.twitter.com/A4r2EYXOpC — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 14, 2020

This is one of the most fulfilling relationships I've had in in my life pic.twitter.com/wBF9CuvCG4 — Bratticus (@bharatunnithan) August 6, 2016

The true face of the Friendzone pic.twitter.com/keGxR0DjmD — Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) December 22, 2014

Apart from these funny memes, netizens shared some soulful valentine Shayari on this day. Here's some beautiful shayaris that is all about love...

1. Har pal pyar ka irada hai aapse, apnapan hi kuch itna zyada hai aapse, Na sochenge sirf umar bhar k liye, Qayamat tak sath nibhayenge ye wada hai aapse.

2. Chehre Par Tere Sirf Mera Hi Noor Hoga, Uske Baad Phir Tu Naa Kabhi Mujhse Dur Hoga, Zara Soch Ke Toh Dekh Kya Khushi Milegi, Jis Pal Teri Maang Mere Naam Ka Sindoor Hoga.

3. तू जो दूर हुआ तो सब छोड़ देंगे हम, सच कह रहे हैं इस दुनिया से मुंह मोड़ लेंगे हम, चलों आज के खास दिन ये वादा करो, हमेशा साथ रहोगे हमारे तुम... Happy Valentines Day 2020

4. Kuch Sochun Toh Tera Khayal Aata Hai, Kuch Bolun Toh Tera Naam Aata Hai, Kab Tak Main Chupaon Apne Dil Ki Baat, Teri Har Ek Ada Pe Humein Pyar Aata Hai.

5. प्‍यार करने वाले कभी ड़रते नहीं, जो ड़रते हैं वो यूं रोज छुप-छुप के मिलते नहीं... Happy Valentines Day Sweetheart