Val Cortez travelled to numerous countries. Here's what she learned

Do you think that tourism is just about clicking pictures of scenic views? Well, if you could truly understand the meaning of travel, you would realise it is about learning something new. Sharing the same thought, Val Cortez says, "Travelling makes me feel complete, and that's the greatest souvenir I have received from visiting various places."

Val Cortez has been to more countries than you can count on your figures. Her travel chronicle includes tales from countries like Russia, Paris, Germany, Sweden, Croatia, etc. While you might have already seen the jaw-dropping pictures that Val shared from these trips on Instagram, did you know what she discovered from these trips?

Well, here's what she said: "Every trip brought a new experience and introduced me to new people. Travelling made me realise that the world has a crazy number of people that are generous at heart. One needs to step out of their cocoon and learn about the new environment. We aren't fully aware of the world around us if we are not travelling."

"The most important lesson that travelling has taught me is to enjoy the experience over things. You might have all the luxuries of life, but the extravagance bestowed by exploring new places is second to none," said Val Cortez.

Lately, social media has accentuated the demand for and dissemination of travel content. Speaking of which, Val Cortez says, "I love stopping by new and interesting places. However, social media has absorbed the newness of a score of locations. Therefore, be a true traveller, not a 24×7 Instagrammer. This means exploring places beyond "famous spots." Don't forget to visit countries that aren't tourist attractions because every street has a new story to narrate."

We hope that just like Val Cortez’s travel stories, her words might have inspired you to go on an excursion.

