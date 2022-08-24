'Did not want to become CM': Nitish Kumar wins Bihar trust vote amid Opposition walkout, launches all-out attack on BJP

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar - File Photo

The Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar won the floor test on Wednesday amid a walkout by the legislators of the opposition BJP. With a support of 165 MLAs, the grand alliance easily won the trust vote in the 243-member Assembly.

During the debate on the motion of confidence, Kumar reacted to the BJP’s criticism on his flip-flops and returning to the RJD fold, saying that he did not want to become the chief minister of Bihar when he rejoined hands with the grand alliance.

On the allegation of his ambition to become the prime minister Kumar said he has no personal ambition but wants to work for Bihar. The Bihar CM asked the BJP to not just remember the 2020 Assembly polls, but the previous elections as well when the JD(U) won more seats that the saffron party.

Hitting out at the Centre, Kumar said his request for central status to Patna University was not accepted. “In 2017, when I demanded central status for Patna University, no one paid attention to it. Now you (Central govt) will do the same to advertise your work. They have control over social media and Press. Everyone is discussing only Centre's work,” Kumar said.

Furthering his attack on the BJP, with whom it snapped ties earlier this month, the JD(U) chief said: “Leaders like Vajpayee, Advani treated me with respect; snapped ties with BJP in 2013 in protest against them being sidelined.”

As BJP lawmakers staged a walkout amid Kumar's criticism of the saffron party, the Bihar chief minister said: "You (BJP MLAs) are all running away? You will only get a position in your party if you say things against me. You all must have got orders from your superior bosses."

The eight political parties supporting the new government are RJD (79), JD-U (45), Congress (19), CPI-ML (12), HAMS (04), CPI (02), CPM (02) and AIMIM (01). Other than these, Independent MLA and minister Sumit Kumar Singh has also extended support to Nitish Kumar.

With 165 MLAs supporting the grand alliance government, way more than the required halfway mark of 121, the floor test was reduced to a mere formality.