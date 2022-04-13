Vaishno Devi Yatra: Good news for devotees as government approves THIS new facility

The journey of Mata Vaishno Devi will be going to easy for crores of devotees as the government has a come up with a new facility. Now preparations are on to start a ropeway facility to make the journey from Katra to Bhawan easy, as a Zee Hindi report.

This ropeway will start between Katra and Adhkuwari. After the beginning of the ropeway, the passengers will get relief and it is likely to increase the number of pilgrims. This will directly benefit the local businessmen.

1,281 meters ropeway

The length of the ropeway starting from Katra to Adhkuwari will be 1,281 meters. A decision in this regard was taken in a meeting chaired by Shri Mata Vaishna Devi Shrine Board Chairman and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Other facilities for passengers

In the meeting held under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor with the newly appointed members of the Shrine Board, it was agreed to start many more facilities to make the journey of the pilgrims hassle-free. Work is being done on the skywalk to avoid overcrowding in the building area.

Apart from this, Durga Bhavan and RFID Tag Service will also be started soon. Besides, a spiritual theme park will be developed in and around Katra. Approval was also given for the construction of more staff accommodation in Katra and Adhkuwari.

