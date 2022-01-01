Vaishno Devi Stampede Update: 9 discharged, 7 being treated at hospital

Following the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi temple that took 12 lives and injured many, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited those injured at the hospital on Saturday (January 1, 2022). He stated that out of the sixteen injured, nine have been discharged and seven are being treated while some of whom are on ventilators.

LG Manoj Sinha said, "12 devotees died in the Katra stampede. 16 others were rushed to a hospital out of which nine were discharged. Seven people are still in the hospital and some of them are on ventilators."

LG Manoj Sinha also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of those who died in the stampede and Rs 2 lakh for the injured. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the stampede and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Those who died in the incident were moved to a hospital in the Katra base camp for identification and other legal formalities.

LG Manoj Sinha also said that a three-member high-level probe has been ordered by the government in the stampede. He said, "Chief Secretary (Home), Additional Director General of Police (Jammu Zone) and Divisional Commissioner of Jammu will investigate this incident."

As of now, the Vaishno Devi yatra has been resumed following a brief suspension. Union Minister Jitendra Singh inspected the Vaishno Devi Bhawan stampede site with DGP Dilbag Singh in Katra. "We will now hold discussions in Katra with the Vaishno Devi trust officials. We have to limit the number of devotees going for the yatra and ask them to cooperate," Singh said.

As per reports, the stampede was triggered by a heavy rush of devotees on the occasion of the New Year and took place around 2:15 am near gate no. 3 at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Police said that as per initial reports, an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by a stampede.