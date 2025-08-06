Twitter
Vaishno Devi Katra-Amritsar Vande Bharat train launch date REVEALED, to run 6 days weekly, check timings and other details

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 08:09 PM IST

Vande Bharat news: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually flag off the Vaishno Devi Katra-Amritsar Vande Bharat train on August 10, the Jammu Rail Division said on Wednesday. The Vande Bharat Express train service between Amritsar in Punjab and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra in Jammu and Kashmir will run six days a week except on Tuesdays. 

Vaishno Devi Katra-Amritsar Vande Bharat train timings

Vande Bharat train No. 26406 will run from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Amritsar, while train No. 26405 will run from Amritsar to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. According to a press note shared by Jammu Division, train No. 26406 will depart from Katra at 6:40 am and reach Amritsar at 12:20 pm, with stops at Jammu, Pathankot Cantt, Jalandhar City, Vyas etc. This means it takes 5.40 hours to complete the journey. The same train, numbered 26405, will depart from Amritsar at 4:25 pm and reach Katra at 10 pm. "The Vande Bharat train will provide a comfortable and faster travel experience to the passengers going to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra,” Uchit Singhal, senior divisional commercial manager, Jammu Division, said.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

