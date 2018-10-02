‘Vaishnava Jan To’ Goes Global: Artists from 124 nations including Pakistan recreate Mahatama Gandhi's favourite bhajan

‘Generations to come, it may well be, will scarce believe that such a man as this one ever in flesh and blood walked upon this Earth.’ Those were the words by one legend for another. Albert Einstein said these lines to express the profound power of Mahatma Gandhi.

As India celebrates 150th birth anniversary of Bapu, artists from over 124 countries came together to recreated Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite bhajan- Vaishanav Jan Toh.

The famous Gujarati hymn was penned by the 15th century poet Narsimha Mehta. Mahatma Gandhi like the bhajan so much that it was included into the roster of prayers routinely sung before his meetings.

The beautiful medley, which has been sung by singers from 40 countries, was launched at an event in Delhi.

Bapu unites the world! Among the highlights of today's programme was the excellent rendition of Bapu's favourite 'Vaishnav Jan To' by artists from 124 nations. This is a must hear.

At the event, Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Gutierrez, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Minister of Drinking Water and Sanitation Sushri Uma Bharti and other prominent personalities were also present.

All Indian Missions abroad identified a local artists/group to record the bhajan in the run-up to Gandhi Jayanti. The result is an eclectic, colourful and rich rendition of the hymn infused with the local flavor of the region. From Armenia to Angola, Sri Lanka to Serbia, Iraq to Iceland, prominent local singers/groups have showcased their talent to this favourite hymn of the Mahatma. 1-2 videos from different regions of the world were then put together in a fusion video of about 5 minutes to give a flavour of the bhajan as recorded by different artists. It is expected to have contribution from all the countries recognised by the United Nations.

Amongst the star performers is President Baron Divavesi Waqa of Nauru. President Waqa’s gesture was not just a special tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th Birth Anniversary but was also a personal gift from him to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The medley version, as well as the individual country contributions are available on the External Affairs Ministry’s Youtube page.

Latest tension notwithstanding, the medley also includes singers from China and Pakistan. Shafqat Amanat Ali can be seen singing the verse. He has song several chart-topping songs in Bollywood films also.