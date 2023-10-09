Vaibhav Maloo's Refreshing Take On Social And Business Arenas Via Self-Help Book

The rights of his new self-help book “The Business of Life: 101 Questions To Tough Questions” go to Pan Macmillan India; it is slated to release later in the year.

To make an indelible mark in varied spheres of life is a dream many yearn to fulfill. Some take years to do that, while others, with their targeted efforts and commitment, achieve outstandingly from an early stage in their careers. In any case, people need to surrender themselves to their goals and work relentlessly to reach the top, highlights a man who dreamt, showed diligence, and conquered his dreams. We are talking about Vaibhav Maloo, the Managing Director at the massive business conglomerate Enso Group, a columnist, entrepreneur, and author.

Recently, Vaibhav Maloo cracked a book deal, the details of which were shared by Literary Agent and Founder at Labyrinth Literary Agency, Mr. Anish Chandy. He shared how Vaibhav Maloo’s refreshing new self-help book, “The Business of Life: 101 Questions To Tough Questions,” has gone to Pan Macmillan India. The publishing house from Delhi is among the most revered in the industry and across the nation.

Readers, followers of Vaibhav Maloo, and all other book lovers are anticipating its release, where the author has smartly put light on varied social and business aspects, right from the rise of the celebrity culture, China vs USA vs India, practicing monogamy, office politics, to the role of government in business, the value of credibility, globalization, the Gini co-efficient, linking regional identity to product identity and more.

Vaibhav Maloo, owing to his rich experiences as a columnist and an empathetic leader, understands human emotions and life’s complexities. The same is portrayed through his writing in this book, which is slated to be released later in the year. He is confident that after reading the book, people would want to delve deeper inside them, introspect, search for more answers, and work for their personal growth.

Vaibhav Maloo, who holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University, also has a postgraduate diploma in Global Business from Said Business School at the University of Oxford.

His book deal with Pan Macmillan India has created more excitement in readers. “The Business of Life: 101 Questions To Tough Questions” promises to be a ray of hope and inspiration, offering deep insights, information, and knowledge that are drawn from his experiences in life and business.