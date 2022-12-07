LIVE Updates | Vadodara Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022: All eyes on BJP's Manisha Vakil

Vadodara is a major city in Gujarat and is politically significant.

The Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 ended on December 5. The elections were conducted in two phases. The counting for the Gujarat polls will take place on Thursday. The exit polls have favored the BJP, predicting a landslide win. Gujarat went to polls in two phases with voter turnouts of 63.31 percent and 65.31 percent. The term for the 182-strong assembly is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Vadodara is a major city in Gujarat and is politically significant. Vadodara City is a legislative assembly constituency in the city.

In 2017, this constituency was won by the BJP. The party had won 99 seats in total and formed a government. BJP's Manisha Vakil trumped Congress's Anil Parmar by a margin of over 52,000 votes. These two candidates poll 98 percent of the votes.

In 2012, the seat was won by Manisha Vakil.

The seat falls in the Vadodara Lok Saha constituency. The seat was won by BJP candidate Ranjanben Bhatt by a massive margin, displaying the party's hold on the constituency.

In 2022, Manisha Vakil will take on Gunvantrai Parmar of the Congress and Chandrikaben Solanki of the Aam Aadmi Party.

The counting will commence at 8 am on Thursday. It will coincide with the counting in Himachal Pradesh which went to polls last month.

Counting for by-polls will also take place on Thursday. A total of 116 counting centers in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh have been prepped for counting.

The counting will start with postal ballots at 8 am and will go on till it is completed.

Counting for the EVMs will commence at 8.30 am.

One counting observer per assembly seat has been deputed in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat.

Section 144 of the CrPC (prohibitory orders) around the counting halls has been imposed.

The exit polls predicted that the BJP will win the state comfortably while the Congress will remain a distant second. AAP will be in the third spot, it said.

According to the News X-Jan Ki Baat exit poll on Gujarat elections, the BJP was likely to get 117-140 seats, Congress-NCP 34-51, AAP 6-13, and others 1-2. Republic TV P-MARQ predicted 128-148 seats for the BJP, 30-42 for the Congress-NCP, AAP 2-10 and others 0-3. TV9 Gujarati forecast that the BJP would get 125-130 seats, Congress-NCP 40-50, AAP 3-5, and others 3-7.