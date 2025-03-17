The footage shows Rakshit Chaurasia and his friend Pranshu arriving on a scooter at a friend’s house before the accident

Three days after a tragic car accident in Vadodara claimed the life of a woman and left four others seriously injured, CCTV footage has emerged, revealing details about the events before the crash. The footage shows law student Rakshit Chaurasia and his friend Pranshu arriving on a scooter at a friend’s house before the accident. According to an India Today report, Rakshit is seen drinking from a bottle, but it is unclear whether it contained alcohol.

Another clip shows the black sedan involved in the crash crossing the road and parking nearby before Pranshu enters the house. The two reportedly spent about 45 minutes inside before leaving in the car. Rakshit switched to the driver’s seat, while Pranshu took the passenger seat.

The accident happened on Friday when Rakshit, allegedly speeding, lost control of the car and hit several two-wheelers. A woman was killed on the spot, and four others were injured.

A video taken at the crash site shows Rakshit stepping out of the car and shouting, "Another round, another round!", leading to speculation that he may have been intoxicated. Locals caught him and handed him over to the police. Both Rakshit and Pranshu were later arrested.

Despite the footage and eyewitness accounts, Rakshit has denied being drunk. He claimed that the accident happened due to a pothole. According to him, the car hit a two-wheeler, which triggered the airbags, blocking his vision and causing him to lose control.

"We were ahead of the scooty, turning right, and there was a pothole. The car slightly touched the two-wheeler, and the airbag opened suddenly, blocking my vision. The car then went out of control," Rakshit told ANI.

He also insisted that he was driving at only 50 kmph and had not consumed alcohol, saying he had attended a Holika Dahan celebration before the crash.

Rakshit admitted his mistake and said he wanted to meet the victims’ families. "I did not party, I was not drunk. Today, I learned that a woman has died, and others are injured. I want to meet their families. It is my fault, and I will accept whatever decision is made," he said.