The blood samples of Rakshit Chaurasiya, the accused driver in Vadodara car accident case, contain drugs, according to the Vadodara police who is currently investigating the accused in the Vadodara case. The police have confirmed that the accused was under the influence of drugs at the time of the fatal accident. The narcotics test has confirmed the presence of drugs.

An Indian Express report suggest that during the narcotics rapid test that was conducted while he was detained by the Vadodara police. However, according to the police, the officials said that such tests are not concrete evidence to support the case and so courts would not admit them as evidence. Therefore, blood samples of the accused, his co-passenger Praanshu Chauhan, and a third friend, who accompanied them before the car accident have been sent for verification to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) where they will go through detailed examination.

While giving details about the Vadodara accident case, a senior police officer told Indian Express that “forensic tests will confirm the exact drug present in his bloodstream.” Authorities said that the blood test report is expected to come in a week. The police officials also said that if the findings approve of the drug presence in Chaurasiya’s blood samples, then he would have to face additional charges in the Vadodara car accident case.

Survivor alleges Rakshit of being “intoxicated”

A victim of the Vadodara car accident has stated that the accused looked “intoxicated” and was over speeding for “enjoyment” purposes. Speaking to ANI, Vikas Kewalani, the victim of the car accident, demanded strict actions against the accused, stating that they will realise their mistakes only when strict punishment is taken against them. “...my brother and sister have sustained fractures. I fractured my right-hand elbow...the accused (Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia) looked intoxicated...he was doing it (over-speeding) for enjoyment purposes... Nobody in normal state could do and say such things...”

Rakshit Chaurasiya denies intoxication allegations

Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia on Saturday claimed that he was not 'drunk' before his car hit a two-wheeler which resulted in the death of one woman, whereas four others were injured. The accused spoke to ANI on Saturday and said that his car was going ahead of the two-wheeler and was turning right. However, there was a pothole on the road. This resulted in a car touching the other vehicle, which opened the airbags and hampered the vision. “We were going ahead of the scooty, we were turning right and there was a pothole on the road. There was a scooty and a car while we were turning right... The car slightly touched the other vehicle and the airbag opened suddenly, our vision was hampered and the car went out of control.”