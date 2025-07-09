Gujarat: At least 9 dead after 45-year old bridge collapses in Vadodara, watch

A Gambhira Bridge near Mujpur in Padra taluka of Gujarat’s Vadodara district collapsed on Wednesday, July 9, around 7:30 am.

A Gambhira Bridge near Mujpur in Padra taluka of Gujarat’s Vadodara district collapsed on Wednesday, July 9, around 7:30 am. At least nine people are reportedly dead. Four vehicles, including two trucks and two vans, plunged into the Mahisagar River after the bridge collapse.

The 45-years old Gambhira bridge is located over the Mahisagar river, and it connects Padra in Vadodara district to Anand district. Rescue teams have been deployed, and the operation are ongoing. Several peoiple have been rescued till now

Anand SP Gaurav Jasani said, "A part of the bridge connecting Anand and Vadodara has collapsed. Three to four vehicles have fallen into the river. Rescue operations are underway."

(This is a developing story)