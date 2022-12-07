Vadodara Assembly Election Results Live Updates: BJP's Manisha Vakil secures a win

Vadodara Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP consolidates its lead, AAP ahead in just 3 seats.

The counting in the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 has begun. As the exit polls predicted, the BJP is expected to score a landslide win. The party raced ahead as the counting began. The Congress is the distant second, whereas the AAP is performing poorly. Initial trends indicated BJP leading in Vadodara City. Manisha Vakil of BJP has successfully secured a victory from Vadodara seat. The Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 ended on December 5. The elections were conducted in two phases. The counting for the Gujarat polls will take place on Thursday. The exit polls have favored the BJP, predicting a landslide win. Gujarat went to polls in two phases with voter turnouts of 63.31 percent and 65.31 percent. The term for the 182-strong assembly is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023. Vadodara is a major city in Gujarat and is politically significant. Vadodara City is a legislative assembly constituency in the city. In 2017, this constituency was won by the BJP. The party had won 99 seats in total and formed a government. BJP's Manisha Vakil trumped Congress's Anil Parmar by a margin of over 52,000 votes. These two candidates poll 98 percent of the votes. In 2012, the seat was won by Manisha Vakil. In 2022, Manisha Vakil will take on Gunvantrai Parmar of the Congress and Chandrikaben Solanki of the Aam Aadmi Party. Manisha Patel is leading by a hefty margin.

10:53 am: Manisha Patel is leading by over 40,000 seats and appears to be winning the elections from Vadodara City.

9: 19 am: Manisha Patel is leading in Vadodra City by 13000 votes.

9:00 am: Vadodara Gujarat Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2022: The BJP is leading in 136 seats, the Congress in 37 and AAP in 5.

9:08 am: Vadodara Gujarat Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2022: Manisha Patel is leading in Vadodra City by 7200 votes, Election Commission reported.

8:58 am: Vadodara Gujarat Assembly Election Result: Manishaben Vakil is leading in Vadodara City. She has been winning the seat since 2012.

8: 36 am: Vadodara Gujarat Vidhan sabha Chunav Result 2022: The BJP is ahead in 124 seats, the Congress in 50 seats and AAP in 3 seats.

8:20 am: LIVE Vadodara Gujarat Assembly election result 2022: BJP is ahead in Vadodara.

8:17 am: The BJP is leading in 65 seats, Congress in 22 seats, and AAP in 3 seats.

8:14 am: The Bharatiya Janata Party has taken an early lead. The party is ahead in 42 seats. The Congress is second at 11 seats.

7:54 am: The Congress party is hoping for a strong performance like in 2017 but poll pundits don't give them much of a chance as AAP is expected to eat into their vote share. Even though it is expected to end up second in the electoral fight.

7: 42 am: AAP has fielded candidates in all 182 constituencies. One of the major objectives of the party is to elbow out the Congress which is the principal opposition in Gujarat.

7: 30 am: All eyes are on the Aam Aadmi Party as the counting is slated to begin at 8 am. Arvind Kejriwal's party has been trying to get a foothold in the state dominated by the BJP. It carried out a high-profile campaign that featured the party's stalwarts. He portrayed himself as the alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

7: 15 am: Who is BJP's, Manisha Vakil? Manisha Vakil won the Vadodara City Constituency in 2017. She also won the same constituency in 2012. She was the minister of the Gujarat government. She has emerged as the tallest BJP leader in the city. She is the main contender for the post.

The counting will commence at 8 am on Thursday. It will coincide with the counting in Himachal Pradesh which went to polls last month.

Counting for by-polls will also take place on Thursday. A total of 116 counting centers in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh have been prepped for counting.

The counting will start with postal ballots at 8 am and will go on till it is completed.

Counting for the EVMs will commence at 8.30 am.

One counting observer per assembly seat has been deputed in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat.

Section 144 of the CrPC (prohibitory orders) around the counting halls has been imposed.

The exit polls predicted that the BJP will win the state comfortably while the Congress will remain a distant second. AAP will be in the third spot, it said.

According to the News X-Jan Ki Baat exit poll on Gujarat elections, the BJP was likely to get 117-140 seats, Congress-NCP 34-51, AAP 6-13, and others 1-2. Republic TV P-MARQ predicted 128-148 seats for the BJP, 30-42 for the Congress-NCP, AAP 2-10 and others 0-3. TV9 Gujarati forecast that the BJP would get 125-130 seats, Congress-NCP 40-50, AAP 3-5, and others 3-7.