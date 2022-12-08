Search icon
Vadgam Election Result 2022: Congress' Jignesh Mevani trailing BJP’s Manibhai Vaghela by 1,087 votes

BJP candidate Manibhai Vaghela is currently ahead of Jignesh Mevani by 1,087 votes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

Jignesh Mevani (file photo)

Jignesh Mevani, who is running for reelection as a representative of the Congress from the district of Vadgam in Gujarat, is lagging his closest challenger from the governing Bharatiya Janata Party, Manibhai Jethabhai Vaghela, according to early trends in the state assembly election. In 2017, the Dalit leader ran for office on his own, and he won in Vadgam, a district where Dalit and Muslim votes are heavily concentrated.

Mevani received 33,081 votes after four rounds, putting him 1087 votes behind BJP's Manibhai Vaghela. After Mevani officially joined the Congress party earlier this year, she has quickly risen to become one of its most prominent leaders in the state. If this trend continues, it would be a big setback for the party. Vaghela, his opponent, defected from the Congress Party to the BJP after being refused a ticket in 2017. From 2012 till 2017, he represented Vadgam in parliament.

Vadgam is a SC-reserved seat where Muslim votes play a deciding role in elections. One-third of Vadgam's 2.94-lakh electorate is Muslim, which equates to an estimated 90,000. Roughly 44,000 Dalits are eligible to vote, compared to 15,000 Rajputs. The remaining majority are mostly OBCs.

Votes in the Gujarat Assembly elections are still being counted. On December 1 and 5, the state conducted its first and second rounds of elections for its legislature. Up to 37 counting centres are been used to tally votes for the 182 open seats in the Assembly.

Also, READ: Gujarat Election Results LIVE Updates 2022: BJP heads for landslide victory, AAP struggles for double-digit tally

In previous elections, the BJP and the Congress have faced off in Gujarat, but with the addition of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the race became three-cornered.

