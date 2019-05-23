Vadakara Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Kerala: K Muraleedharan retains seat for Congress

Congress's K Muraleedharan and CPI(M) P Jayarajan were the key candidates in the fray in 2019 polls.

Vatakara Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Congress's K Muraleedharan has vastly outperformed his party's outing five years ago. He won with a margin of 84663 votes over CPM's P Jayarajan. Congress's Mullapally Ramachandran had won in 2014 by a margin of 3306.

Vatakara Lok Sabha constituency profile

Vadakara comprises of 7 assembly segments which are Nadapuram, Thalassery, Koothuparamba, Kuttiyadi, Koyilandy and Perambra.

The constituency has been a Congress party's stronghold and has been long represented by KP Unnikrishnan.

Out of 20 Lok Sabha seats, the Congress is contesting on 16 seats and has allotted 4 to its alliance partners.

As part of NDA's alliance in Kerala, BJP is contesting on 14 seats, Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) on 5 seats and PC Thomas-led Kerala Congress on 1 seat.

Vatakara Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

Congress: K Muraleedharan

CPI(M): P Jayarajan

Vatakara Lok Sabha results in 2014

2014: Ramachandran Mullappally received 416479 votes. He defeated Adv AN Shamseer of the CPI(M) who got 413173 votes.

List of all 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala

Alappuzha, Alathur, Attingal, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Mavelikkara, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Ponnani, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Vadakara and Wayanad

