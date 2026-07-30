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Vada pav, samosa, cold drinks, chips banned near Maharashtras schools, here's why

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Vada pav, samosa, cold drinks, chips banned near Maharashtras schools, here's why

Maharashtra FDA has banned junk food like vada pav, samosa and chips in and within 50 metres of all schools. School canteens must now have an FSSAI licence.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 30, 2026, 11:13 AM IST

Vada pav, samosa, cold drinks, chips banned near Maharashtras schools, here's why
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Maharashtra has banned the sale and promotion of junk food in and around schools. The state Food and Drug Administration said foods high in fat, sugar and salt will no longer be allowed within school premises or within 50 metres of them.

What the new order says

On Wednesday, the Maharashtra FDA declared that all schools in the state are prohibited from serving HFSS foods, which are high in fat, trans fat, sugar, and salt. Government-aided, private, residential schools, as well as those connected to the State Board, ICSE, CBSE, and other boards, fall under this category. Items such as vada pav, samosas, chips, deep-fried snacks, cold drinks, sugary drinks, chocolates, and ice cream are prohibited from being sold, given away for free, or advertised within schools or within the 50-meter radius surrounding them.

The action is a part of the 'Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra' campaign, according to FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. 'Our goal is to ensure safe food reaches every child in Maharashtra.'This will promote a healthy eating culture and contribute to the development of a healthy society,' he stated. Approximately two crore pupils and 1.08 lakh schools will be covered by the directive.

New rules for school canteens

According to the FDA, the regulations cover all food providers to schools as well as school canteens, hostel canteens, mid-day meal cookers and Anganwadi centres. They all need to be registered and have a current FSSAI license.

Schools have also been told to:

  • Put up a Food Safety Display Board
  • Appoint a food safety supervisor 
  • Run the 'Eat Right School' campaign
  • Promote health and wellness activities
  • Ensure safe drinking water, clean kitchens and proper food storage

The management and principals of the schools will be in charge of adhering to the regulations. Government and assisted schools will be overseen by the School Education Department. Local organisations and other boards will keep an eye on their own schools.

Also read: After surgery for Peddi injury, Ram Charan visits Coimbatore Temple with Upasana Konidela

Inspections and action

Mundhe announced that FDA teams will initiate inspections, with non-compliant schools facing notices and possible penalties under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Workshops for school management will be conducted to raise nutrition awareness, following FSSAI's 'Safe Food and Balanced Diets for Children in School Regulations, 2020,' aimed at reducing childhood obesity, diabetes and other lifestyle diseases.

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