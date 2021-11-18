'Vaccine hesitancy biggest threat': SII CEO Adar Poonawalla on COVID-19

According to Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India (SII), many Indian states are sitting on 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. These vaccines are lying unused because of the vaccine hesitancy amongst people.

Poonawalla took to Twitter to share his concern. The tweet said, "The vaccine industry has worked tirelessly to provide enough stocks for the nation."

He further added, "Today there are over 200 million doses available with states. I urge all adults to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Vaccine hesitancy is now the greatest threat in overcoming this pandemic."

As per records, only 41% of India's 944 million adults have been fully vaccinated since many have managed to skip their second dose amid the decrease of infection. Only 80% of adults have received one dose while those under 18 years are still awaiting their vaccine.

The government will soon launch a door-to-door vaccination campaign so that no adults are left and are covered by next month.

SII is preparing to resume exports for its international COVAX vaccine for the first time since April.